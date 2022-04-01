ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas sophomore guard KK Robinson to enter transfer portal

By Kevin McPherson
KARK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK — A national Top 50 recruit coming out high school two years ago, Arkansas sophomore Khalen “KK” Robinson said via Twitter on Friday that he will enter the transfer portal. Robinson (6-0 guard, Bryant) appeared in 19 of Arkansas’ 37 games in 2021-22, averaging...

www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Names Greatest College Basketball Coach Of All Time

With the Final Four just a day away, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is ready to make a definitive statement. He thinks Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is the greatest college basketball coach of all time. Dickie V acknowledged the greatness of UCLA legend John Wooden, but thinks it’s Coach K that stands atop the list.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star prospect dishes on UNC basketball program in recruitment

While all the focus appears to be on G.G. Jackson in the 2024 recruiting class, the UNC basketball program does have other offers out to prospects they are hoping to add to their class. Among them is five-star guard Cam Scott.  The Lexington, South Carolina native has a total of 10 offers in his recruitment and things are starting to heat up for the talented shooting guard. Scott recently talked to On3’s Jamie Shaw about his recruitment and where things stand at the moment. In the interview, Scott dished on some of the top programs that are in pursuit including the Tar...
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
College Sports
Little Rock, AR
Basketball
Little Rock, AR
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Arkansas College Basketball
Local
Arkansas Basketball
Little Rock, AR
College Basketball
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Arch Manning Taking Another “Important” Visit This Weekend

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning will take an unofficial visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. According to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, this visit for the five-star quarterback is a pivotal moment in his deeply-analyzed recruiting process. Manning recently took back-to-back unofficial visits with Georgia and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas High School#Oak Hill Academy#Recruiting#Point Guard#Espn#Bryant High School
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. Alabama football 2022 scheduleApril 16 A-Day Game Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas Week 3, Sept. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 five-star forward Leonard Miller reveals top schools

On Wednesday, On3’s Joe Tipton posted the final ten options for 2022 Canadian native Leonard Miller. Eight schools were included with two professional options. Of those eight schools, six have offered Miller. Those six are Alabama, Kansas, TCU, Auburn, Providence, and Oklahoma State. The other two schools that were included were Kentucky and Gonzaga.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball loses another player to transfer portal

Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament. Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on. Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury. She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC. The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas routs Mississippi State in series opener

Jalen Battles homered twice and Connor Noland worked seven innings in Arkansas’ 8-1 win over Mississippi State in the teams’ series opener on Friday night from Baum-Walker Stadium. The win kept the Diamond Hogs (20-4, 6-1 in SEC) two games ahead of second-place Texas A&M in the SEC West and one game behind unbeaten Tennessee in the overall conference table. Arkansas pounced early, scoring six runs in the second inning to put away Mississippi State. Five straight Hogs batters reached in the inning with two outs. Robert Moore smacked a two-run triple and Battles hit a two-run home run to highlight the frame. On the other side, Noland continued his sharpness. The senior moved to 4-1 on the season after allowing just four Bulldogs hits and striking out six in his seven innings. Cayden Wallace joined Battles as the only other Razorbacks batter to collect two knocks, one of which was a double. The two teams play Game 2 from Fayetteville at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

No. 9 Hogs Come Up Short in Series Opener

OXFORD, Miss. – Despite a potent outing by junior righthander Chenise Delce, No. 9 Arkansas (22-7, 4-3 SEC) was unable to scrap together runs as it fell 2-0 to Ole Miss (26-7, 4-3 SEC) in the series opener Friday night at Ole Miss Softball Complex. Delce filed eight strikeouts...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy