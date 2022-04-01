ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

5 questions with Joy Oladokun

By Dani Janae
pghcitypaper.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoy Oladokun, a singer-songwriter from Arizona, knows the power of words. Her music is moving and stirring and is imbued with a power that inspires listeners to want to create, too. Born to Nigerian immigrant parents, she was the first in her family to be born in the United States. Her...

www.pghcitypaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Were Jesus’s female disciples cut out of the gospels?

It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: 110 Years of “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling”

Written by Chauncey Olcott and George Graff, Jr., with music composed by Ernest Ball, “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” is a love letter to Ireland and its people. The song came out in a time when Irish immigrants already had a generation’s worth of settlement in the U.S., spiked by the Great Famine. Between 1820 and 1830, approximately 4.5 million Irish immigrated to America, and by 1860, the Irish accounted for nearly one third of the immigrants in America.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drums, PA
State
Arizona State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Lawrenceville, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
DoYouRemember?

Melissa Francis Says Michael Landon Took Elements From ‘Bonanza’ For ‘Little House’

Melissa Francis was on Little House on the Prairie when she was just a young girl, but she now looks back on the show with fresh eyes. These days she mainly works as a journalist on television, but opens up about working on Little House from time to time. She admitted that she believes creator and star Michael Landon “stole” certain elements from Bonanza.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Exorcism of God review – a big gaudy altarpiece of demonic horror

“Sometimes I think the devil’s in the Vatican’s own ranks.” While the true-life horror of Roman Catholic child abuse probably wouldn’t sit easily in a genre film, this bombastic but occasionally surprising Mexican-Venezuelan exorcism flick does engage with ecclesiastical sexual abuse in a more general sense. Right down to its blaspheming finale, The Exorcism of God burns with a subversive desire to rip back the veil on the church’s earthly corruption – but the iconoclasm is somewhat undermined by the daft horror mechanics Venezuelan director Alejandro Hildalgo props it up with.
RELIGION
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Chapman
Person
Nelson Mandela
KESQ News Channel 3

One last moment: A College of the Desert love story

It's the type of love story you think can only possibly happen in movies, except it happened to two former College of the Desert students. Peter and Jennifer Terhune were both 18-years-old when they started their first year at College of the Desert. Both of them were transplants to the area, so neither had any The post One last moment: A College of the Desert love story appeared first on KESQ.
WOODLAND, CA
Essence

9 New Books We Can’t Wait To Read This Spring

The new season brings stories of passionate romance, powerful retellings of history, and stirring memoirs from successful women. As the seasons change, it signifies growth and progression from one point to the next. Just as the weather is unpredictable, it acts as a reminder of the uncertainty of life, and that nothing – whether it be good or bad – lasts forever.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Music#Music Hall#Folk Music#Nigerian#Pittsburgh City Paper
goodmorningamerica.com

‘The Love of My Life’ author talks about her page-turning book

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher reach $30M goal to help Ukrainians amid Russian invasion. Two weeks after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher started a GoFundMe for Ukraine, the couple updated their followers on Instagram to say that their $30 million goal has been met. "We just want to say, we hit...
CHARITIES
SFGate

Personality Changes and Viral Disco Videos: Friends and Family Worry Dancers Have Joined a ‘Cult’-Like Management Company

Samantha Long knew something was wrong with her friend James Derrick when he started talking about fringe ideas on their first phone call in months. “It was essentially two hours of conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, from things like ‘Covid isn’t real,’ to [theories about Joe] Biden, who was about to be sworn in as president,” Long says of the call. “He would say things along the lines of, ‘Just do your own research.’ The tone he was speaking in really concerned me and I could tell that something was really off.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The New Yorker

The Joy of Cooking Blasphemous Fusion Food

In late October, I found an unexpected gift waiting at the bottom of my freezer. Hidden beneath a sliced boule of sourdough and a box of wedding cake was a parcel of beef short ribs wrapped in mauve butcher paper—a forgotten remnant of one ambitious weekend dinner plan or another, neglected for the convenience of roti takeout or pizza delivery. Unwrapping the package, I marvelled at the pale striations of fat streaking across the crimson flesh, bold and elegant like an ink-wash painting of a mountainside.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Chicago Parents

The Joy of

The care and feeding of little tummies in today’s faster food world. From before that first swaddle, parents spend a lot of time and energy on food. Not only shopping for and preparing it, but thinking about it: Are my kids getting enough of it or too much? Are they the “right” kinds? When is it appropriate to fight to the death at the dinner table or should you concede the battle for the sake of the war? Pediatric feeding expert and author Melanie Potock says the No. 1 concern she hears from parents is that their kid never grew out of the “picky eater” phase, or what Potock likes to call “the chicken nugget rut.” Potock is a mom of two daughters and a speech language pathologist with 20 years’ experience helping everyone from babies to teenagers expand their palates and “find the joy in food.” It is one way to help fight the obesity epidemic in the U.S., with one in five kids falling in that category and putting them at lifelong health risks. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics now says one in five kindergartners already carry extra weight. She shares a few of her tips, tricks and philosophies around food in the pages that follow.
RECIPES
Primetimer

WeCrashed, Super Pumped and The Dropout have a "workism" and "hustle culture" throughline

The "ethos of so-called 'hustle culture' – the idea that work is life and the self derives value through constant work – courses throughout a number of recent shows set across the 2010s," says Adrian Horton, adding that it is most overt on WeCrashed. "These shows, which all depict headlining stories of singularly deceitful, messianic people, have been loosely classified as true-con TV, 'bad entrepreneur TV' or modern grift series in the headline-to-TV pipeline," says Horton. "These are all fair descriptors – all four series, which premiered in the span of a month, evince our evergreen fascination with the art of the scam (see also: recent Netflix docu-series hits The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan). But they are also, in piecemeal fashion, building the iconography of a certain slice of millennial experience now barely discernible in rear-view. There are the deliberately dated nods to the late 2000s/early 2010s – the music (Katy Perry gets a name drop in both WeCrashed and The Dropout), the fashion, the fascination with (and mourning of) Steve Jobs. And there is an awkward, inchoate through-line of 'hustle culture' or 'workism' – the distinctly American, quasi-religious belief system among the college-educated elite (myself included) that work is not merely a job but an identity, an arbiter of self-worth, and a cause worth believing in. WeWork was not a company, Adam Neumann infamously said, but a movement."
TV & VIDEOS
psychologytoday.com

The Joys and Frustrations of Being a Beginner

After 35+ years in the academic and research world, I’m sticking my foot into the world of writing fiction. At the start of the pandemic, I took a Zoom course and wrote my first bad novel in about six months. I asked a few people to look at it and got an awakening. This novel-writing business may be easy for some, but I’m not even at the starting line.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy