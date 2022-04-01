Expensive homes on the market in North Platte

These are some of the most luxurious homes on the North Platte market. Come take a look a this property that offers a private ambiance with its mature landscaping and private covered porch. This home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms and is filled with quality and high-end finishes that are...
A house in Woodland that sold for $635,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Woodland in the last week. In total, 5 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $457,400. The average price per square foot was $330.
A solar-powered Hawaii spread with multiple art studios has hit the market for nearly $4 million. A solar-powered Hawaii spread with multiple art studios has hit the market for nearly $4 million. The “art farm” consists of four main buildings on close to 16 acres of land on Maui. Powered...
These aren't the treehouses you had back when you were a kid!. If you're looking for a fun Midwest getaway this summer, consider staying in a treehouse! Here are some of the coolest treehouses you can book on Airbnb:. South Sioux City, Nebraska. Can host two guests. Features include one...
You may've heard the news that March 31st Wyoming Game and Fish Department will begin the 2022 flushing flow of the North Platte River from Gray Reef Dam with the process going through April 8th. The fluctuation of the flows is enough to remove much of the sediment in the gravel of the spawning area, in turn improving the conditions.
Even with a routine post-Christmas slump, North Platte’s net January sales tax take extended the city’s streak of monthly records. The city received $699,552 from the 1.5% local sales tax for 2022’s opening month, setting an all-time high for the 11th straight month and the 18th in the last 20 months.
A house in Carmichael that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Carmichael in the past week. In total, 14 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $576,643. The average price per square foot was $336.
A local business owner and culture advocate will speak at Mid-Plains Community College campuses in North Platte and McCook on Thursday as part of Women’s History Month. Yoko Lawing, financial advisor at Zen Wealth Strategies and owner of Lunar Organics, is a Japanese native who moved to the U.S. in 1997.
Following are key provisions of the city of North Platte’s proposed redevelopment contract with Sustainable Beef LLC, which the Community Redevelopment Authority will consider Monday:. » Sustainable Beef would commit to spend “in excess of $300 million” to build a 424,123-square-foot, 1,500-head-per-day beef processing plant. Project costs have been...
Three buildings on the North Platte Community College North Campus will hit the auction block in May. Two are former dorms and the third is an approximately 40-foot by 40-foot garage. All will be sold “as is” without warranties or guarantees. Open houses are planned for 1 to 3 p.m....
North Platte Community College will sell surplus computers via online auction beginning at 8 a.m. March 21 and continuing through 10 a.m. March 31. The auction will include both laptops and desktops, all of which can be viewed at: airauctioneer.com/mid-plains-community-college. Additional computers will be added throughout the duration of the...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If you've been using your Yard Waste container for household trash, the city of North Platte said they will soon be reverting back to "yard waste only." Effective April 1, all Yard Waste containers must be used for only yard waste through December 1. During the winter months,...
Pick Up Location: 625 Dutch Valley Drive NE, Sugarcreek Ohio 44681. Pick Up Date: All items must be removed by April 15th. Preview: Monday Through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Complete Kitchen Cabinets. Kitchen Appliances | Kitchenette. Bathroom Vanity Cabinets | Countertops. Outdoor Kitchenette. Items Include: Kitchen cabinets; Kitchen...
Where were the most dangerous places to drive in North Platte over the past year?. They weren’t intersections along the main one-way streets in the city. Instead, they were store and gas station parking lots. The lots at the Flying J Travel Center, Love’s Travel Stop and Walmart combined...
KEARNEY — Former North Platte resident JoAnne Hoatson has been hired as the new executive director at the Archway, the attraction’s board of directors announced Thursday. Born and raised in Grand Island, Hoatson later moved to North Platte. She was executive director of the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center from 2009 to 2013. She and her husband, Rod, moved to Kearney in 2019 to be closer to their grown children and their growing families.
The search is over….. Have a look at this awesome newer home on 35 acres just 10 minutes from Lake McConaughey and 5 minutes from Ogallala. This one has tons of features that will surely please someone looking for a place to get away or their “forever home”. The main house is a 1720 Sq. Ft. 2-bedroom 2 -bathroom home with a large open floor plan. The kitchen is very spacious with new stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space, lots of storage and also features a nice island with bar style seating. Additionally the kitchen has Corian countertops, beautiful custom backsplash and is perfectly set up for entertaining. The home features neutral color vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living area with carpet in each bedroom and the office. The home is well designed and comfortable with a practical use of space. At the center of the main living area sits a beautiful spiral staircase that leads to the loft that is currently used as sleeping and a play area. The stone face fireplace in the corner of the main living area is a beautiful touch that adds plenty of warmth to the room. The laundry/mud room is located just off the garage entry which will assist in keeping unwanted dirt from entering the main house. The master suite features a large bathroom with oversized shower and a large walk-in closet. The master also has custom barn doors for the bathroom and walk-in closet. The property is set up with the outdoor recreationalist in mind. There is a large 27’x40′ attached two car garage with a half bathroom and storage areas as well as another 40’x60′ attached shop. The large shop portion has 18′ sidewalls with pass through bays, featuring doors on both ends. This makes moving your RV, boat and ATV/UTV around an easy task. The home is completely off grid with a new and very effective solar power system by Schneider. It will power the whole house and then some. There is also a 22Kw Generac generator as backup, should the sun not shine for a few days. Additionally there are 3 locations with full RV hook-ups on site, 1 in the south bay of the large shop and 2 outside on the south side of the shop. The property has good native grass for grazing some cattle or horses with a windmill and water tank located centrally in the pasture. If motorized fun is on your mind there is plenty of room and varied terrain to play around on ATV and UTVs alike. Call today for your private showing.
The dozen businesses that were part of the Nebraska State Patrol’s alcohol inspections within Lincoln County on Wednesday all were in compliance. None sold alcohol to a minor and all checked IDs during the operation. Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks...
Comments / 0