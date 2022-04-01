ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

By KANW New Mexico Public Radio
 1 day ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is bringing sales of recreational marijuana to the doorstep of Texas as the movement toward broad legalization sweeps across more of the American West. As of Friday, anyone 21 and older in New Mexico can purchase up to 2 ounces of marijuana — enough...

