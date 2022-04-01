Black American photographer Chester Higgins documents African culture

In 2019, an unknown rapper dropped his first single on YouTube. So far, so normal. Only this time, the rapper was flitting seamlessly between English and fluent French. The video for “Bella Latina” was relatively low-quality, just something shot in his hometown. But the raw talent was impossible to overlook. “My guy passed French A Levels,” one fan joked, while another remarked: “I don’t even know what he’s saying and I’m getting gassed.”Since then, bilingual rapper French the Kid has established himself as one of the most unique and talented young artists in the UK. Yet it’s taken the 22-year-old,...

