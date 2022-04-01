ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black American photographer Chester Higgins documents African culture

 1 day ago

Acclaimed Black American photographer Chester Higgins has made dozens of trips...

Variety

CAA Signs NBC News' Peter Alexander (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Peter Alexander, the co-chief White House correspondent for NBC News, and will represent him in his dealings with media and other potential employers. Alexander is also co-anchor of the weekend broadcast of “Today,” which he joined in October of 2018. He and Kristen Welker, who is also NBC News’ co-chief White House correspondent, have led “Today” on weekends since January of 2020, anchoring the program from Washington, D.C. Alexander has been with NBC News since 2004 and has covered events around the world as well as in the nation’s capital. He gained...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

In Ukraine, writer-photographer Yevgenia Belorusets documents Kyiv's displaced

Yevgenia Belorusets hasn't been sleeping much: The photographer and writer is in Kyiv. Her parents live there and refused to leave. She's also got other close family members whose health is preventing them from going elsewhere. So, she's hunkering down in a city being assaulted by Russian forces, trying to live as normal a life as possible.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
The Verge

Facebook funded anti-TikTok campaign through GOP firm

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has been paying one of the most prominent Republican consulting firms to run a nationwide campaign to sow distrust about one of the company’s top competitors, TikTok, according to a new report from The Washington Post on Wednesday. The firm, Targeted Victory, reportedly planted...
Paul Adam Smeltz

Black Culture with a Red Screening

The Create and Be Studio’s 3rd annual Black Culture In The Burg Art Exhibition.Paparazzi Paul. On the first notable day of Spring of 2022, The Create and Be Studio in Stroudsburg, PA held an Artists’ Reception for their 3rd annual Black Culture In The Burg Art Exhibition on Friday March 18th to Celebrate Black Art, Creativity, and Black Culture In The Pocono region of Northeast PA. The exhibition featured the work of Stephanie Orellana, Donte Stokes, Albert Shivers, Caren Shapiro, Tyronn Brewington, Ivy Fox, Marcus Natt, Sylvia Thompson, and Courtney Natt. A television monitor that presented the artists was placed near the gallery’s entrance as they voiced their views on the exhibition's theme. The evening also included a screening of the film titled, “RED” that was Written and Directed by Tyronn Brewington.
Times Leader

African American Art on display at Misericordia

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. When a bystander asked Kas Williams which piece of art spoke to her most loudly, Williams led the way through the Pauly Friedman Gallery at Misericordia University and stood before “Streetcar Scene.”. The 1945 lithograph by John Woodrow Wilson depicts...
The Independent

French the Kid: 'I had to prove myself at school in Toulouse – they hated English people'

In 2019, an unknown rapper dropped his first single on YouTube. So far, so normal. Only this time, the rapper was flitting seamlessly between English and fluent French. The video for “Bella Latina” was relatively low-quality, just something shot in his hometown. But the raw talent was impossible to overlook. “My guy passed French A Levels,” one fan joked, while another remarked: “I don’t even know what he’s saying and I’m getting gassed.”Since then, bilingual rapper French the Kid has established himself as one of the most unique and talented young artists in the UK. Yet it’s taken the 22-year-old,...
