Winston-salem, NC

Soccer icon Hope Solo arrested on DWI charge, TMZ reports

By Jake Epstein,Cork Gaines
 1 day ago
Hope Solo.

Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo

  • TMZ reported that the former US National Team goalkeeper was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot.
  • According to the report, the arrest happened while her two children were in the car.
  • Solo was booked on charges of impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse.

US soccer icon Hope Solo was arrested in North Carolina on Thursday and accused of driving while intoxicated, TMZ reported on Friday.

TMZ reported that the former goalkeeper was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem while her two children were in the car.

Police told TMZ that Solo was booked on charges of impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Solo's lawyer Rich Nichols said in a statement posted to her Twitter that Solo "can't speak about the situation."

"She wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges," Nichols said in the statement.

Neither the Winston-Salem Police Department nor the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office immediately responded to Insider's requests for comment.

Solo has twins — a boy and a girl — with her husband Jerramy Stevens, a former NFL player. The twins recently celebrated their second birthday .

The former goalkeeper was arrested in 2014 on charges of domestic abuse involving her half-sister and a nephew. Those charges were later dropped.

Solo played for the US Women's National Team for 17 years and was a member of the 2015 World Cup championship team. She also won gold medals with Team USA in 2008 and 2012.

