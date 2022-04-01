ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ve picked a chavvy name for my daughter – it was a total accident but now I think it’s horrible

By Kate Kulniece
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200RKu_0ewkO7gL00

A MUM-TO-BE worried the name she had picked for her daughter would be ''really chavvy''.

Taking it to the popular forum, Mumsnet, a pregnant woman sought help from fellow members after thinking her baby's moniker had a ''chavvy'' cultural reference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJ5LB_0ewkO7gL00
The mum-to-be was desperate to find a new name for her baby Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ufff_0ewkO7gL00
The show stopped airing in 2020 after almost two decades on TV Credit: BBC

The anonymous mum-to-be wrote that she was to be induced the same night of the post, which was shared at 6am in the morning.

But with only a few hours left, she still hadn't the child's name in mind - as the one they had picked initially, Lauren, was no longer an option.

''We had pretty much decided on the name Lauren until a couple of days ago when I found out it was the name of that horrible Catherine Tate character.

''Now I'm worried that it's a really chavvy name and I'm the only person who didn't know.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUp7d_0ewkO7gL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqXrx_0ewkO7gL00

Lauren Cooper is one of the main fictional characters in the award-nominated BBC comedy series, The Catherine Tate Show, which debuted in 2004.

Portrayed by Catherine Tate, who also wrote the sketch comedy alongside Derren Litten, Lauren Cooper is a 15-year-old schoolgirl known for her surly attitude and the iconic phrase "Am I bovvered?''

In parts of England, ''chav'' is a pejorative term used to describe anti-social youth dressed in sports attire and usually carries a negative association.

The stereotype also describes ''chavs'' and ''chavettes'' as often violent, loud and wearing head to toe designer sportswear.

But although the mum-to-be was worried about the ''chavvy'' moniker, fellow members of the group disagreed, with many saying the name was ''lovely''.

''Don't worry about characters names - there will always be some character with your child's name.

''If you change your mind and choose something else, there may be a new TV/book character, or criminal with the name you choose next year,'' as one put it, describing it as ''pretty and sophisticated''.

Whilst a second reader suggested ''Laurel'' as an alternative, someone else claimed: ''I knew that characters name is Lauren but I would never have thought of the character if I heard a baby named Lauren!''

''I know a little girl called Lauren, she gets called Lolly too,'' another fan of the name jumped in the discussion.

''I think it's a really lovely name. Go for it!''

But there was also a user who shared the same opinion as the mum-to-be, confessing: ''I'm afraid i do think Lauren is chavvy - and it was before the Catherine Tate character.

''it's a bit of a rough estate name - probably why Catherine Tate chose it.

''Catherine Tate wanted to portray a certain type of character so why do you think she called her Lauren? Because it fitted...''

Controversial, this commented ignited a discussion, with someone calling the author behind the comment a ''snob'' and a ''fool''.

