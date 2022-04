What better way than to celebrate Women's History Month than four women who are making history in their own right?. Zana Hunt, Brianna Sammon, Vidhi Desai, and Debora Yoon are second-year dental students at the Tufts School of Dental Medicine (TUDSM) and were recently elected to serve on their class' executive board. This is the first time in Tufts history four women have filled the executive board seats.

EDUCATION ・ 18 DAYS AGO