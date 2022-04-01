ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VSP: Man facing DUI charges after crash kills Milligan runner, injures 2 more

By Mackenzie Moore
 1 day ago

Editor’s Note: VSP clarified that while five teammates were transported to the hospital, only three of the five were hit by the vehicle. The agency originally reported that the vehicle hit all five members.

(WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) arrested a man in connection to a crash that killed Milligan University cross country/track runner Eli Cramer and injured two other runners.

VSP: Car hits 3 Milligan athletes, killing 1

A release from VSP stated the agency arrested Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, 26, of Williamsburg, Virginia, after he reportedly fled the scene of the original incident on Williamsburg Pottery Road and crashed into the median on Route 199.

According to police, Mancia was driving a Toyota Scion when he allegedly hit three of five male athletes with Milligan’s cross country/track team just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

VSP charged Mancia for driving under the influence, DUI-involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of hit and run, reckless driving, DUI-maiming and DUI-refusal to submit a breath/blood sample.

Police transported Mancia to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. It is unclear whether he was given bond.

The VSP Chesapeake Division Crash Reconstruction Team, VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Commonwealth’s Attorney continue to investigate the incident.

