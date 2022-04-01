ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Top Story

By Editorials
csupueblotoday.com
 3 days ago

The CSU-Pueblo football program held a signing day luncheon on Thursday...

csupueblotoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking LSU's top-five quarterback recruits since 2000

LSU is one of the most talented programs in college football year in and year out. The Tigers have produced countless NFL stars at positions all over the field. They have an especially impressive track record when it comes to receivers, running backs and defensive backs. However, one position that LSU is not nearly as well known for is the quarterback spot.
NFL
On3.com

Notes, Quotes from Texas' weekend visitors in Austin

The Texas Longhorns hosted another day packed with prospects and positive vibes. Let them tell you. Jordan Matthews, CB, Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn (2023):. “It was great. Got to sit in team meetings, defensive meetings, and position meetings. Also, went to practice with them and the practice was live. It really felt like I was living the life of a Texas football player.”
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy