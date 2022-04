North Carolina got off to a slow start this season, but an 8-1 record straight-up and against the spread in its last nine games has landed the Tar Heels in the 2022 March Madness Final Four. They have won and covered the spread in all four of their 2022 NCAA Tournament games thus far. Now, the second-seeded Tar Heels will try to win against No. 2 seed Duke at 8:49 p.m. ET on Saturday. North Carolina pulled off a 94-81 win as an 11-point underdog when these teams met in Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO