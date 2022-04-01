ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Stepping Up: SCAD Offers First Sneaker Design Minor

By Lisa Lockwood
With the ever-growing popularity of sneakers, Savannah College of Art and Design has launched the first accredited sneaker design minor.

Based on student interest and alumni success in the industry, the minor is designed to propel graduates to the top of the $80 billion international industry. SCAD alumni are already working with leading brands such as Nike, Adidas, Yeezy, Reebok and Skechers, or creating their own successful companies.

The first sneaker design minor students are enrolled for the spring quarter, which started this week.

The SCAD sneaker design minor is available to students at both SCAD Savannah and Atlanta locations and includes new courses specifically created to teach innovative and sustainable design and manufacturing practices.

The minor includes five courses designed to develop students’ knowledge and design skills in sketching, rendering, concept development, digital prototyping and branding for luxury and high-performance sneakers. The courses seek to ensure that students complete the minor with a professional quality portfolio that includes both physical and digital prototypes of original sneaker designs.

SCAD will host two sneaker design conversations at the upcoming SCADStyle 2022 signature event. On April 5 in Savannah and April 6 in Atlanta, SCAD alumni will take part in the panel, “Up Your Game: The Future of Sneaker Design, moderated by SCAD professor and footwear designer Michael Mack.

Paula Wallace, president and founder of SCAD, said SCAD grads work for some of the biggest names in the shoe industry, noting that SCAD alum Quintin Williams launched Q4Sports, where he’s the cofounder and chief global designer, with NBA stars.

“So many SCAD Bees are already at the top of the sneaker game, and SCAD’s new sneaker design program empowers future sneakerheads everywhere to leap into their creative careers. It’s a slam dunk,” said Wallace.

SEE A SCAD VIDEO:

