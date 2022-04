Aries season in session and this cardinal fire sign is showing you that fear is no match for your bravery. If you set your mind to something, nothing in the world can hold you back from it, especially if you welcome challenges with open arms. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 28, 2022 — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — you’re achieving incredible things right now, so embrace every step of the journey.

