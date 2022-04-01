Raptors' David Johnson: Near double-double in defeat

2022-03-31 06:13:38 GMT+00:00 - Chris Paul hit the game's final two baskets 1:24 apart, including a clutch runner in the lane with 13.1 seconds remaining, as the Phoenix Suns survived a foul-filled finish to equal their single-season franchise record for wins with a 107-103 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in San Francisco.
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is set to return to the lineup vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Hayward has missed 22 games this season after suffering an ankle injury in Toronto on February 7. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was told that Hayward plans to play this weekend. Hayward...
The North Carolina Tar Heels are going to Monday’s national championship game. And sophomore guard Caleb Love is a big reason why.
The guard drained a three-pointer with 28 seconds left to give North Carolina a 78-74 lead late in the game. Love would then make 3 of his next 4 free throws to seal the deal and send the Tar Heels to the national championship game for the first time since 2017.
After a slow start to the first game, Love turned it on in the second half and UNC fans are glad he did. He finished the game with 28...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. As expected, Jackson has been downgraded to out and will not play against the Suns. His next chance to play will come against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Jackson is averaging 16.3...
Booker is resting Sunday against the Thunder, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder will all rest for the game against the tanking Thunder. In their absences, more minutes should be available for Landry Shamet, Cameron Johnson, Torrey Craig and JaVale McGee.
Two historic programs collide on Saturday night with a trip to the men's title game on the line. The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (32-6) face off against the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (28-9) in the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Both squads roll into this contest on matching four-game winning streaks. Duke will have extra motivation with coach Mike Krzyzewski potentially leading them out for the final time.
NEW YORK — Darius Garland had 24 points and 13 assists to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 119-101 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday.Garland led seven Cavaliers in double figures as Cleveland snapped a two-game losing streak.Caris LeVert finished with 19 points. Moses Brown and Isaac Okoro each added 16. Brown also had 13 rebounds. Kevin Love had 15 off the bench. Cedi Osman and Lauri Markkanen both added 10 for Cleveland."We're starting to put something together," Garland said.Added Love: "We're a very good team."After a four-game winning streak, New York has lost two straight.Obi Toppin scored a...
The Memphis Grizzlies officially clinched the Southwest Division title with Wednesday’s win against the San Antonio Spurs, and sure enough, superstar guard Ja Morant couldn’t be any prouder. On Twitter, Morant shared his excitement as the Grizzlies achieved something they have never done before in franchise history. It’s...
Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
