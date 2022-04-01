Raptors' David Johnson: Near double-double in defeat

The North Carolina Tar Heels are going to Monday’s national championship game. And sophomore guard Caleb Love is a big reason why. The guard drained a three-pointer with 28 seconds left to give North Carolina a 78-74 lead late in the game. Love would then make 3 of his next 4 free throws to seal the deal and send the Tar Heels to the national championship game for the first time since 2017. After a slow start to the first game, Love turned it on in the second half and UNC fans are glad he did. He finished the game with 28...

BASKETBALL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO