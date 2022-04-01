ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Tandy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 1 day ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLFA) on Friday reported profit of $131,000 in its...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MarketWatch

Walgreens profit and sales beat Street expectations

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA, -4.22% shares edged up 0.3% in Thursday premarket trading after it reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. The pharmacy retailer reported net income of $883 million, or $1.02 per share, down from $1.026 billion, or $1.19 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.59 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.39. Sales of $33.8 billion were up from $32.8 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $33.2 billion. U.S. retail comparable sales rose 14.7% and U.K. retail comparable sales were up 22%. The strategic review of the Boots business is "progressing," according to a statement from Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer. Walgreens administered 11.8 million COVID vaccines during the second quarter, and has administered 62.8 million to date. The company maintained its full-year outlook for low-single digit adjusted EPS growth. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.02, implying an increase of 2.3%. Walgreens stock has slumped 13.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Cuts Microvast Price Target Post Q4 Results

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas lowered the price target to $4 (a downside of 30%) from $6 for Microvast Holdings Inc. MVST while maintaining an Underweight rating on the shares. The analyst revised his estimates following the Q4 earnings call to reflect the company's updated outlook. Jonas noted that the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Norwegian Cruise Line

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line. The company has an average price target of $22.29 with a high of $27.00 and a low of $19.00.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
MySanAntonio

FedEx profit misses estimates, while sales beat on price hikes

FedEx shares tumbled after the company posted quarterly profit below Wall Street's estimates, pressured by rising costs related to a U.S. labor shortage and lower-than-expected package volume that countered gains from pricing increases. Earnings rose to $4.59 a share in the fiscal third quarter, which ended on Feb. 28, the...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Galectin Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Galectin Therapeutics GALT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Galectin Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

The Arena Group Drives Sharp Revenue and Audience Growth in Fourth Quarter

Tech-powered media company The Arena Group Holdings (AREN) - Get Arena Group Holdings, Inc. Report, which owns and operates 35 properties and more than 200 brands including Sports Illustrated, TheStreet and HubPages, reported total annual revenues increased 48% in 2021 compared to the previous year and fourth-quarter revenues jumped 44% compared to the same period in 2020, according to financial results released for the period ending Dec. 31.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Celsion: Q4 Earnings Insights

Celsion CLSN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Celsion beat estimated earnings by 24.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.9. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Yatra Online: Q3 Earnings Insights

Yatra Online YTRA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yatra Online beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $5.74 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Home prices unexpectedly rise 19.2% in January: Case-Shiller

Home prices unexpectedly rose 19.2% year-over-year in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, as limited supply and a race to lock in rising mortgage rates drove enticed buyers. The 10-city composite saw an annual increase of 17.5% year-over-year in January, up from 17.1% the previous month, while the...
BUSINESS
WHIO Dayton

Homebuilder stock slump over rates seen overdone

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Homebuilder stocks have lagged far behind the broader market during Wall Street’s swoon this year, weighed down by fears that rising mortgage rates could severely dampen sales. Yet some Wall Street analysts say the selling may be overdone. One prominent exchange traded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

Splash Beverage Announces Latest Earnings Report, Reveals 391% Increase In Year-End Revenue

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year period ended December 31, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the company’s annual report on Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions, contains additional information, and is posted at https://splashbeveragegroup.com/.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA). Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 23.19% to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable REIT Stocks to Buy in April

Crown Castle's infrastructure is essential to large telecom stocks like Verizon and T-Mobile. Medical Properties Trust owns a leading portfolio of hospital real estate around the world. STORE Capital's real estate portfolio is spread across all U.S. states but one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy