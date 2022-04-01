ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXY1p_0ewkL9Pa00

The Orlando Magic have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Florida on Friday night, and for the game the Magic have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Magic against the Raptors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Wendell Carter Jr. has been downgraded from questionable to out for the game (see tweet below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA).

The Magic enter the contest as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-57 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation

9K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Wendell Carter Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Orlando Magic#The Toronto Raptors#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
The Spun

President Biden Appoints NBA Star To Board Of Advisors

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced which leaders will be appointed to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. One of the leaders added to this board is none other than Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul. Paul is no stranger to guiding an organization. He...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy