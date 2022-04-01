MASTERS '22: Hole-by-hole detail with best shots at Augusta

It would be an awesome story if Tiger Woods can somehow play the full 72 holes at this year's 2022 Masters Tournament. He did an 18 hole practice round on Tuesday with his son Charlie fellow PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas. It really is remarkable that he can even walk on his leg which was virtually destroyed in a car wreck he was in back in February of 2021. When we had Dottie Pepper in our 104.5 The Team studio back in February, she said to us that Augusta National is one of the more hilly and difficult courses to walk on the entire tour. This further shows how incredible it is that Tiger could walk and play a full 18 holes at the course where he has won five green jackets. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

