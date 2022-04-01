MASTERS '22: Hole-by-hole detail with best shots at Augusta

The 2022 Masters tees off Thursday, April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club. While the Masters will be held for the third time in 17 months, life in Georgia is getting back to normal. Hideki Matsuyama will try to defend his title, while Rory McIlroy will try to complete his career grand slam. Jon Rahm will try to win a second major and make a run at reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking. Rahm is the 9-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 Masters odds, with Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas all at 12-1. Can you trust Rahm in your 2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings?
Comments / 0