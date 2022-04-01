ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Trial set for man accused of rape in Pullman cold case

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Jz90_0ewkKvQu00
Credit: SPD

PULLMAN, Wash. — The man accused of a series of home invasions and rapes in Pullman 18 years ago is set to stand trial in May.

Kenneth Downing was identified as the suspect in the cold case in mid-March.

He was arrested at a Spokane job site and charged with multiple felonies, including rape, burglary and unlawful imprisonment.

On Friday, Downing appeared in court where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Downing was identified as the suspect through forensic genetic genealogy. Police say his DNA came up as a match to evidence collected at the time the crimes occurred.

Downing’s trial is set to begin on May 17.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Pullman, WA
Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of rape of 14-year-old

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Anthony D. Rodriguez of Topeka following an investigation into a sexual offense that took place on March 11, at a residence in southwest Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Fox News

Naomi Irion kidnapping suspect 'not talking,' family has 'no reason' to believe she is hurt, brother says

The search for missing Nevada 18-year-old woman Naomi Irion continues as a suspect in her kidnapping prepares to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. Troy Driver, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held on $750,000 bond, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Irion remains missing, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
FERNLEY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Cold Case#Genetic Genealogy#Crime
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
ABC4

Sandy man arrested for stabbing his children during ‘punishment’

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A father has been arrested after stabbing his two children on Sunday. Police say the suspect is a 55-year-old man. Officers say the incident started when the suspect was attempting to forcibly cut his teenage son’s hair with a pair of scissors as a form of punishment. Arresting documents say the […]
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KREM2

Suspect in RV homicide arrested, then released from jail

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man charged with second-degree murder was released from jail without bond the day after he was arrested. Prosecutors originally wanted Michael Adaszewski’s bond to be set at $750,000 then asked a judge to release him without bond at his first arraignment. Prosecutors cited new information and developments in the case.
SPOKANE, WA
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy