ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Rooster Teeth And WarnerMedia Access Establish ‘Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program;’ Launching This Fall

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia Access announced the Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program – a new initiative designed to identify and develop aspiring and emerging digital content creators with an eye toward widening diverse, equitable, and inclusive representation. Submissions will open in the coming months and the inaugural program will launch this fall. Interested applicants can register here .

The Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program provides underrepresented digital talent a platform to break through to new audiences while also providing them with the tools and opportunities to succeed as a content creator. Program participants will be mentored and trained by Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia Access teams.

“In entertainment, digital is considered to be the most even playing field, and for that reason, we’ve seen less proactive initiatives to increase diversity. The truth is that digital creators face the same problems that plague all aspects of entertainment, and are often the least supported,” said Jejuan Guillory, Rooster Teeth’s Head of Casting & Talent Strategy. “The Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program will bring more equity to digital entertainment by increasing representation of underrepresented talent and giving them the right tools and opportunities to shine.”

The Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program will last three months, with two months of digital mentorship and training, followed by a one-month apprenticeship in Austin, Texas, at Rooster Teeth’s studios. The program is open for creators passionate about sports, pop culture, comedy, gaming, and animation. Qualified applicants will have a minimum of 1,000 subscribers/followers but cannot have more than 300,000 subscribers/followers, and a minimum of 1,000 downloads per episode for podcasters, across all platforms (YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Instagram, Snap, and Facebook). Eight participants will be selected for the annual program by a panel of Rooster Teeth executives, in partnership with the WarnerMedia Access team and executives across the WarnerMedia content portfolio.

“One of the many strengths of WarnerMedia Access is that we operate across the enterprise and can connect talent with a breadth of opportunity. Our deep connections with community and advocacy groups, HBCUs, and a number of organizations serving under-represented talent enables us to be more intentional and impactful with our outreach,” said Karen Horne, SVP, Equity and Inclusion, WarnerMedia. “The digital creators program is yet another great initiative in our suite of pipeline programs and we are so thrilled to partner with Rooster Teeth on such an innovative project that aims to amplify digital content creators.”

The curriculum focuses on developing skills for professional careers as on-camera digital content creators. Participants will choose a track to build and create content with mentorship from Rooster Teeth and other WarnerMedia creative teams. Participants will receive education and training on production, marketing, business development, technical skills, content development, branded content and partnerships, writing workshops, improv training, media training, and more.

Participants will also have the opportunity to shadow Rooster Teeth productions on-set; appear as guests in on-camera Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia productions; access equipment for video, audio, streaming, recording, and editing; and more. Housing in Austin and a weekly stipend will also be provided.

The program will culminate with a Talent Showcase event, where industry execs will view participants’ work from across the WarnerMedia portfolio. At the end of the three-month program, some participants will be eligible to receive an offer for a 1-year Rooster Teeth talent contract.

Guillory will present the Digital Creators Program at WarnerMedia’s Equity and Inclusion panel at the WarnerMedia SXSW House on Saturday, March 12. Sign up now at ( roosterteeth.com/digitalcreatorsprogram ) to be notified when online applications open in the coming months.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Deadline
Deadline

64K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

24M+

Views

Follow Deadline and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Deadline

Sumerian Records & Films Acquires Comic Book Publisher And Gaming Company Behemoth

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ash Avildsen’s Sumerian Records & Films, which is looking to increase its film and TV footprint, has acquired independent comic book publisher and gaming company Behemoth Entertainment. In their first year, Behemoth sold more than 500,000 books and is currently eighth in total market share among English-language comic book publishers in revenue generated. Their title You Promised Me Darkness #1 is the best-selling black and white debut issue since 2013’s Batman: Black and White #1. On the movie side, the company published the comic for acclaimed Iranian vampire romance film A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night which debuted at the...
BUSINESS
Deadline

WarnerMedia Access Unveils New Showrunner Program, Sets Inaugural Cohort Of 13

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: WarnerMedia Access has announced a new Showrunner Program, naming Angela Harvey, Shannon Houston, Naomi Iizuka, Sabrina Jalees, Taofik Kolade, Kevin Lau, Jessica Meyer, Anna Oyuang Moench, Lisa Payton, Janine Salinas Schoenberg, Jameal Turner, Tessa Williams and Jaboukie Young-White as the writer-producers chosen for its inaugural cohort of 13. The program, which launches in April, is geared toward providing immersive training on leadership and production for the next generation of showrunners. It will offer participants first-hand instruction from established showrunners to prepare them for the demands of running a writer’s room and managing a production, with masterclasses provided on topics including running a writer’s room, conflict resolution,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘SNL’ Back From Hiatus This Weekend With Jerrod Carmichael Hosting, Musical Guest Gunna

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a long hiatus for spring break, bringing in comedian, actor, writer and producer Jerrod Carmichael for his first appearance as host. Carmichael is best known for the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, which ran for two years on the network. Joining him and also making his SNL debut is rapper/singer/songwriter Gunna, who will perform part of his third album DS4Ever, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January. In the promo clip, the two are joined by Heidi Gardner, who make a promise that they’re both bringing their A-Game this week. Watch the SNL promo above. More from Deadline'Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant Signs With CAA'SNL': Lizzo To Pull Double Duty, Jerrod Carmichael & Jake Gyllenhaal To Host As NBC Sets April Headliners'SNL's Weekend Update: Resident Film Critic Terry Fink Reviews 2022 Oscar Nominees 'The Power Of The Dog,' 'Encanto' & 'Belfast'Best of DeadlineTV Finales: CBS Sets 'Bull' End Date & Season Wraps For 19 Other SeriesTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & BeyondAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Oscars, SAG Awards, Indie Spirits & More
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Laredo Morning Times

Rooster Teeth Hires Amazon Studios’ Adam Bersin as Head of Marketing (EXCLUSIVE)

Rooster Teeth recruited Adam Bersin to lead marketing for WarnerMedia’s fandom-focused entertainment division. Bersin most recently served as Amazon Studios’ global creative marketing lead for sci-fi, fantasy, superhero and adult animated content. While at Amazon, he headed up marketing for “The Boys,” one of Prime Video’s biggest franchises.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel added 15 new free channels in one major region

There are plenty of ways to watch the best streaming shows and movies, but many people turn to Roku. Roku is best known for its standalone streaming players, but the company has also dominated the smart TV market in recent years. In 2020, Roku TVs accounted for 38% of smart TVs sold in the US. But Roku is more than just a device maker.
TECHNOLOGY
Deadline

“Heartbroken” Will Smith Resigns From Academy Ahead Of Decision On His Future After Oscar Slap Of Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with AMPAS statement: Two days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors initiated self-described “disciplinary proceedings” against Will Smith over his slap of Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars, the “heartbroken” King Richard Best Actor winner today has pre-empted the harshest punishment that he could have received and left the organization voluntarily. Reaction To Oscars Slap: Deadline’s Full Coverage Sources said Smith was told by the Academy that he likely could be expelled for a decade or more. That possibility prompted Smith, who has been an AMPAS member since 2001, to...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Denzel Washington On Will Smith Oscars Slap: “Who Are We To Condemn?”

Click here to read the full article. Denzel Washington was one of the first people to talk with Will Smith after his Oscars slap and before his Best Actor award. On Saturday, Washington made his initial public comments on the incident, appearing with Pastor T.D. Jakes at a Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. Although he was short on specifics, he did reveal his general philosophy on Smith’s actions. “There’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,” Washington said. “The devil goes, ‘Oh, no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Deadline

Jen Psaki Says She’s Complying With Ethics Guidelines As Reporters Question Her On Move To MSNBC — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 12:22 PM PT: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki faced questions of how she could continue in her role while also negotiating with a media outlet. At the Friday press briefing, CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe and NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked her about reports that she will soon depart to take a role at MSNBC. “How can you be an effective briefer if you do in fact have plans to join a media outlet?” Welker asked. Psaki declined to announce her plans, but said that “I have taken the ethics, legal requirements …very seriously in...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Disney: Florida Republican Rep. Hints At Repealing Longstanding Statute That Benefits Company’s Orlando Operations

Click here to read the full article. Florida State GOP Representative Spencer Roach said legislators have met twice to discuss repealing a statute that impacts how Disney can invest in its theme parks there. The move is retaliatory after the company and CEO Bob Chapek came out strongly against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill just signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been lobbing criticism Disney’s way this week. “Yesterday was the 2nd meeting in a week w/fellow legislators to discuss a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to act as its...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Chris Rock Was Never Asked If He Wanted Will Smith Removed From Oscars Post-Slap: Sources

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: While Will Packer told Good Morning America this morning that Will Smith was not removed from the Oscars because Chris Rock didn’t want that, Deadline hears from reliable sources that this not the case. We’re told that Packer is conflating this from a conversation that happened after Smith slapped him onstage, where Rock told Packer he did not want to press charges. Had he chosen to do that, the LAPD would have removed Smith and arrested him. Had Packer asked Rock if he wanted Smith removed from the building, he might have gotten...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warnermedia#Content Creators#Sex And The City#Warnermedia Access#Digital
CinemaBlend

Disney+ Just Dropped Its Price To $2.99 For Hulu Subscribers

Streaming is the place to be for some of the hottest releases in television and movies, not to mention vast libraries of content to watch. Now, Disney+ is offering an excellent deal for Hulu subscribers to gain access to all Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars content that their hearts desire. The streamer just dropped its price to just $2.99 a month for existing Hulu subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Reveals In New HBO Special: “The Secret Is That I’m Gay”

Click here to read the full article. In his 2019 HBO special, Home Videos, comedian Jerrod Carmichael asks his mother if she has ever done cocaine or had a same sex relationship. When she says no, Carmichael says bluntly, “I’ve hooked up with dudes before.” It turns out that delving into family secrets while revealing his own was not a one-time thing for Carmichael who, in his newest HBO comedy special Rothaniel, explains the connection. The special, which the New York Times calls “riveting”, debuts tonight at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. Speaking...
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

You can stream entire seasons of TV shows on YouTube for free now

YouTube is actively trying to capitalize on the segmentation of our film and TV viewing options that was ushered in by the age of streaming. U.S. viewers will now be able to watch full seasons of shows like Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda, and Heartland, among others, on the platform for free, with ad support.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Deadline

California Covid Test Positivity, Cases Begin To Rise Once Again As More Transmissible BA.2 Omicron Variant Takes Hold Of Region

Click here to read the full article. After two-plus years of the Covid pandemic and drought, the largest fires in recorded history and a recall election in California, Governor Gavin Newsom left yesterday for two-weeks to Central and South America with his family. Bad timing. Numbers released by the state to the media today indicate that Covid test positivity is once again rising in the region and its largest metropolis. The state’s 7-day average test positivity, which experts say is a good measure of disease spread, was at 1.3% one week ago. Today, the state announced its test positivity — which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Oscars Producer Will Packer Going On ‘GMA’ To Talk About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. Oscars producer Will Packer is looking to set the record straight in a Friday appearance on Good Morning America, Deadline has confirmed. Two conflicting accounts have arisen about Packer’s advice to Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock on the live telecast of the Oscars after the stand-up’s “G.I. Jane 2” joke toward Jada Pinkett Smith. We’ve heard from an insider that Packer insisted that Smith not leave the ceremony; this while AMPAS heads David Rubin and Dawn Hudson suggested to Smith’s rep that the actor leave the Dolby. There’s also buzz that Packer advised...
WORLD
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Group and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have sealed a new first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”) and her Homegrown Pictures banner. Allain already held a first-look pact with the studio, which she sealed in February 2020; this extends that relationship and includes a partnership with HBO. Under the multi-year deal, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team (which includes director of development Gabrielle Ebron) will develop original scripted programming for HBO and HBO Max, as well as other streaming services, cable and broadcast outlets. Warner Bros. Television will produce those projects. Allain’s credits...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Deadline

64K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy