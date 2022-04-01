ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Gotham Knights’: Rahart Adams Joins The CW’s DC Pilot

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vprUp_0ewkKp8Y00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Rahart Adams ( Pacific Rim: Uprising) is set as a lead in the CW ’s DC Comics-based pilot Gotham Knights .

Written by Batwoman trio of Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Adams will play the series-regular role of Brody. Confident and charismatic, Brody’s got the brains and the looks — and he knows it. However, his entitled attitude covers his insecurity and jealousy of anyone who rivals him.

Adams joins previously announced series regulars Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Oscar Morgan and Anna Lore.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Abrams is also co-exec producer, while Danny Cannon will direct and exec produce the pilot.

Adams was a series regular in the YouTube Red Original Comedy series Foursome , produced by Brian Robbins. On the feature side, he played one of the lead cadets in Universal/Legendary’s Pacific Rim: Uprising . Earlier in his career he was a series regular on Nickelodeon’s Every Witch Way and in the Australian series Nowhere Boys. Rahart is represented by CESD, Brave Artists Management and Peter Nelson.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Deadline
Deadline

64K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

24M+

Views

Follow Deadline and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Deadline

‘The Winchesters’: Nida Khurshid & Jojo Fleites Join The CW’s ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nida Khurshid (Station 19) and newcomer Jojo Fleites are set as series regulars, the first to be cast, in CW’s The Winchesters drama pilot. The project hails from Supernatural trio Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Glen Winter (Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) will direct and executive produce the pilot. Written and executive produced by Thompson, The Winchesters is a prequel to the long-running series Supernatural, centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents – John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, voiced...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Robbins
Person
Rahart Adams
Person
Olivia Rose Keegan
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Demetria Mckinney
Laredo Morning Times

Nicolas Cage Tells Warner Bros. He’s Ready to Join ‘The Batman’ Sequel as ‘Terrifying’ Villain

Nicolas Cage has a message for Warner Bros. executives: “I’m down for Egghead.” The Oscar winner is talking about playing the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” which is quickly approaching the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce “The Batman” sequel, but Reeves and cast members like Robert Pattinson have all expressed a desire to make a follow-up movie. Cage told reporters at SXSW he’s interested in joining.
MOVIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gotham Knights#Pilot#Cw#Berlanti Productions
Deadline

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Reveals In New HBO Special: “The Secret Is That I’m Gay”

Click here to read the full article. In his 2019 HBO special, Home Videos, comedian Jerrod Carmichael asks his mother if she has ever done cocaine or had a same sex relationship. When she says no, Carmichael says bluntly, “I’ve hooked up with dudes before.” It turns out that delving into family secrets while revealing his own was not a one-time thing for Carmichael who, in his newest HBO comedy special Rothaniel, explains the connection. The special, which the New York Times calls “riveting”, debuts tonight at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. Speaking...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

“Heartbroken” Will Smith Resigns From Academy Ahead Of Decision On His Future After Oscar Slap Of Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with AMPAS statement: Two days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors initiated self-described “disciplinary proceedings” against Will Smith over his slap of Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars, the “heartbroken” King Richard Best Actor winner today has pre-empted the harshest punishment that he could have received and left the organization voluntarily. Reaction To Oscars Slap: Deadline’s Full Coverage Sources said Smith was told by the Academy that he likely could be expelled for a decade or more. That possibility prompted Smith, who has been an AMPAS member since 2001, to...
CELEBRITIES
WGN TV

‘The Batman’ releases deleted scene featuring the Joker

CHICAGO — Director Matt Reeves surprised fans Thursday of the No. 1 movie in America — “The Batman” — by releasing a deleted scene from the movie. The deleted scene, that was posted on YouTube, shows an encounter between Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, and the joker played by Irish actor, Barry Keoghan, trying to get information on the Riddler.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Zack Snyder's Justice League: We Finally Have An Official Look At Wayne T. Carr's Green Lantern

Although Zack Snyder’s Justice League allowed the title filmmaker to deliver his vision of the epic superhero tale that differed significantly from what we got in theaters in 2017, there were still some elements that Snyder wasn’t able to throw into his final cut. For instance, rather than Martian Manhunter meeting with Bruce Wayne/Batman at the end of the story, that scene originally used John Stewart, a.k.a. Green Lantern, instead, played by Wayne T. Carr. With today marking the one-year year anniversary since Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max, we finally have an official look at Carr’s Green Lantern that Snyder previously showed off on his phone.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Deadline

Sharon Stone In Final Talks To Play Villain In Warner Bros/DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’

Click here to read the full article. We’re hearing that the Basic Instinct actress will be playing Victoria Kord in Warner Bros/DC’s Blue Beetle. Sharon Stone joins a growing cast in the Angel Manuel Soto directed, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer’s scripted movie John Rickard is producing, Xolo Maridueña will play the title role. George Lopez, Adrianna Barraza, Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, and Elpidia Carrillo also star. The movie was originally developed for HBO Max but then segued to theatrical with an Aug. 18, 2023 release date. Warners is killing at the box office of late with The Batman which crossed $672M WW, soon...
MOVIES
Deadline

Chris Rock Was Never Asked If He Wanted Will Smith Removed From Oscars Post-Slap: Sources

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: While Will Packer told Good Morning America this morning that Will Smith was not removed from the Oscars because Chris Rock didn’t want that, Deadline hears from reliable sources that this not the case. We’re told that Packer is conflating this from a conversation that happened after Smith slapped him onstage, where Rock told Packer he did not want to press charges. Had he chosen to do that, the LAPD would have removed Smith and arrested him. Had Packer asked Rock if he wanted Smith removed from the building, he might have gotten...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jen Psaki Says She’s Complying With Ethics Guidelines As Reporters Question Her On Move To MSNBC — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 12:22 PM PT: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki faced questions of how she could continue in her role while also negotiating with a media outlet. At the Friday press briefing, CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe and NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked her about reports that she will soon depart to take a role at MSNBC. “How can you be an effective briefer if you do in fact have plans to join a media outlet?” Welker asked. Psaki declined to announce her plans, but said that “I have taken the ethics, legal requirements …very seriously in...
U.S. POLITICS
Collider

'The Batman' Box Office Hits $672.8 Million Globally, Passing 'Justice League'

In its third weekend out, box office receipts for The Batman fell by almost half compared to last week but still managed to push it past fellow DC blockbuster Justice League's total worldwide theatrical gross. The Matt Reeves-helmed title exceeded market expectations, raking in $25.3 million to come in second behind Sandra Bullock-starting debut The Lost City, which netted $31 million and knocked The Batman off the top earnings spot for the first time since its release.
MOVIES
Deadline

Sheldon’s Sexuality & Georgie’s Predicament: ‘Young Sheldon’ Co-Creator Breaks Down 100th Episode

Click here to read the full article. Thursday’s 100th episode of Young Sheldon on CBS turned out to be less of a celebration of the show’s longevity, and more about how the Cooper kids are entering adulthood. Here, Co-Creator and Executive Producer Steven Molaro addresses the episode’s significant plot points, including Missy’s telling comment about Sheldon’s sexuality and whether Georgie is ready to be a dad. DEADLINE: Since it was the 100th episode, what went through your mind? Were you like, ‘we gotta go big?’ and get former characters from The Big Bang Theory?  STEVEN MOLARO In fact, it was the opposite. We...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

64K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy