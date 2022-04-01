‘Gotham Knights’: Rahart Adams Joins The CW’s DC Pilot

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Rahart Adams ( Pacific Rim: Uprising) is set as a lead in the CW ’s DC Comics-based pilot Gotham Knights .

Written by Batwoman trio of Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Adams will play the series-regular role of Brody. Confident and charismatic, Brody’s got the brains and the looks — and he knows it. However, his entitled attitude covers his insecurity and jealousy of anyone who rivals him.

Adams joins previously announced series regulars Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Oscar Morgan and Anna Lore.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Abrams is also co-exec producer, while Danny Cannon will direct and exec produce the pilot.

Adams was a series regular in the YouTube Red Original Comedy series Foursome , produced by Brian Robbins. On the feature side, he played one of the lead cadets in Universal/Legendary’s Pacific Rim: Uprising . Earlier in his career he was a series regular on Nickelodeon’s Every Witch Way and in the Australian series Nowhere Boys. Rahart is represented by CESD, Brave Artists Management and Peter Nelson.