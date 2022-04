The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a Texas death row prisoner likely has the right to have his Baptist pastor touch and audibly pray over him as he is put to death. The state of Texas had said the request was a safety risk. The ruling, which was 8-1, is the first time the Supreme Court has issued a full opinion on the role clergy can play in executions, and provides guidance for death penalty states on how to handle the issue going forward.

