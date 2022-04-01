ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

New Tennessee Legislation Extends Drop-in Child Care Hours

By bwsupport
murfreesborovoice.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTenn. State Rep. Bryan Terry, MD (R-Murfreesboro), on March 31 passed House Bill 2559 which will help with accommodations for child care during a normal workday. The bill extends from seven hours to nine hours the amount of time a child may stay at a drop-in child care center. State Sen....

www.murfreesborovoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Gov. Lee suspends food sales tax in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Drop In Center#State#Md#House#Senate
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
WUKY

Kentucky House passes bill to legalize medical marijuana

The Kentucky House has endorsed legalizing medical marijuana. The House passed a bill Thursday to strictly regulate the use of cannabis for a list of eligible medical conditions. Karyn Czar reports from Frankfort. Representative Jason Nemes used to be strongly against any laws to legalize medical marijuana. On Thursday he...
KENTUCKY STATE
WREG

Former Sen. Katrina Robinson sentenced to time served

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A judge sentenced former Sen. Katrina Robinson to time served with no fine and one year of supervised release Friday evening. Several character witnesses testified at the hearing and the judge received 57 letters of support for Robinson. In a statement, Robinson said “Since 2015, I have lived and breathed THI. Offenses are […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy