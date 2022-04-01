ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Barkley will make Bills return with new number

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
The Buffalo Bills revamped their quarterbacks room in swift fashion this offseason.

After both Davis Webb and Mitchell Trubisky departed Buffalo, there was a need to replace both behind Josh Allen.

The next pair that will hold down those spots are Case Keenum and a familiar face in Matt Barkley.

Barkley returns to the Bills after last playing for the team in 2020. During his first spell in Buffalo, he wore No. 5 and that’s set to change.

Upon making his Bills debut, wide receiver Marquez Stevenson took on that number. So Barkley had a choice, and evidently he landed on No. 11.

Via Bills Wire’s Bradley Gelber, here’s the team’s official website indicating that Barkley is changing numbers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxcRx_0ewkIoQd00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

