Matt Barkley will make Bills return with new number
The Buffalo Bills revamped their quarterbacks room in swift fashion this offseason.
After both Davis Webb and Mitchell Trubisky departed Buffalo, there was a need to replace both behind Josh Allen.
The next pair that will hold down those spots are Case Keenum and a familiar face in Matt Barkley.
Barkley returns to the Bills after last playing for the team in 2020. During his first spell in Buffalo, he wore No. 5 and that’s set to change.
Upon making his Bills debut, wide receiver Marquez Stevenson took on that number. So Barkley had a choice, and evidently he landed on No. 11.
Via Bills Wire’s Bradley Gelber, here’s the team’s official website indicating that Barkley is changing numbers:
