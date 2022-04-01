National Park Service ranger retires at 100 years old

Betty Reid Soskin didn't start as a full-time park ranger until the age of 85 -- and the impact she made over the last 15 years promises to be everlasting. Betty Reid Soskin, the National Park Service’s oldest active ranger, retired on Thursday at the age of 100. Soskin, who worked at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California, spent her last day as she had spent every other workday for the last 15 years: leading public programs and sharing her personal experiences and those of other women who worked on the home front in the Second World War.

