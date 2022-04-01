ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Park Service ranger retires at 100 years old

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Park Service is celebrating the career of its oldest active ranger, Betty Reid Soskin. Soskin, who celebrated her 100th birthday in 2021, retired Thursday after spending the...

National Park Service Says No to Fireworks at Mount Rushmore. Again.

Citing numerous concerns, the National Park Service, for the second straight year, has denied South Dakota's attempt to host an Independence Day fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore. Last September, state officials had applied for a fireworks permit at the memorial for the 2022 July 4th celebration. Fox News has disclosed...
Oldest park ranger in America retires at 100, ending an incredible career

Betty Reid Soskin didn't start as a full-time park ranger until the age of 85 -- and the impact she made over the last 15 years promises to be everlasting. Betty Reid Soskin, the National Park Service’s oldest active ranger, retired on Thursday at the age of 100. Soskin, who worked at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California, spent her last day as she had spent every other workday for the last 15 years: leading public programs and sharing her personal experiences and those of other women who worked on the home front in the Second World War.
Betty Reid Soskin
Nearly 500-Year Old Hunting Bow Found Submerged at Lake Clark National Park in Alaska

Talk about a wild discovery — employees at Lake Clark National Park found a hunting bow that’s estimated to be close to 500 years old. It’s true, Outsiders. Workers with the National Park Service (NPS) discovered a 54-inch hunting bow submerged in two feet of water at Lake Clark National Park in Alaska. Scientists believe that the cold temperature of the water and the lack of oxygen helped it survive out in the elements all these years. Speaking of which, the bow is estimated to have been first created sometime between 1506 and 1660.
Sienna community rallies behind neighbors who received a complaint about kids

An anonymous letter citing chaos over children playing outside and in the street is causing quite the stir in one Sienna neighborhood. Alexis Quisenberry said the letter was addressed to her family and dropped off several days ago. “They complained about the toys on the sidewalk, bikes on the sidewalk,...
