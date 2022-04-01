ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) Issues Information on Second mRNA COVID-19 Booster Shots for Select Groups

 1 day ago

Announcement Follows FDA Recommendations on Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Booster Doses. The Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) today provided additional information on who is eligible for second booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and where to get those additional doses in Wyandotte County. This announcement follows...

NBC New York

FDA Expected to Authorize a Second COVID Booster Shot Next Week

The Food and Drug Administration could authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster early next week, according to two people with knowledge of the plan. The move comes amid early signs that the U.S. could soon experience another Covid wave as the omicron subvariant, known as BA.2, spreads throughout Europe and other parts of the world. Other countries, including the U.K., Chile, Israel and Sweden, already allow for a fourth vaccine for certain vulnerable populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
The Independent

Probe launched as 65 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of 65 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 65 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause of...
HEALTH
WebMD

COVID Patient Successfully Given Vaccine as Treatment

Vaccine as treatment after he tested positive for the coronavirus for several months. The vaccine successfully sparked his immune response, marking what is believed to be the first time the shot has been used for treatment instead of prevention. The case study was published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Moderna says infant Covid vaccine succeeded in trial

US biotech firm Moderna on Wednesday said it was pursuing regulatory approval for its Covid vaccine in children under six years old after the two-shot regimen was found to be safe and produced a strong immune response. Children under six are the only age group that has yet to gain access to a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize 2nd Covid booster for people 65 and older

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they asked U.S. regulators to authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster for people 65 and older. If the Food and Drug Administration grants authorization, the additional shot would go to a group of people who are among those with the highest risk of serious illness and death from Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Pfizer Recalls Blood Pressure Drug That Contains Potential Carcinogen

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some lots of its blood pressure pill Accuretic that have elevated levels of nitrosamine, an impurity that can increase the risk of cancer. The company said in a statement that it is recalling six lots of brand-name Accuretic tablets with nitrosamine levels above the acceptable daily intake, along with several lots of generic versions of this blood pressure drug.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

COVID antiviral drug molnupiravir eliminates actively infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus by day 3 of therapy

New data to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, 23-26 April) shows that participants taking the new anti-COVID drug molnupiravir eliminate actively infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus by day three of starting therapy, while many participants who received placebo took up to five days and in some cases longer to achieve this. The study is by Dr. Julie Strizki and colleagues of the pharmaceutical company MSD, a trade name of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, U.S., who manufacture molnupiravir (brand name Lagevrio).
SCIENCE

