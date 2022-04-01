ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Graham Nash Keeping CSNY’s Legacy Alive On Tour

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Getty Images
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraham Nash is back out on tour making a concerted effort to bring the music of his friends and partners to the masses. Backing Nash on the road are his longtime touring companions — guitarist Shane Fontayne and...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Joni Mitchell Las Vegas Musicares Tribute Will Get Stephen Stills, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Chaka Khan, Among Stars

Joni Mitchell‘s getting the all star treatment from Musicares. Her big Person of the Year tribute show in Las Vegas is packed with stars. The list includes Sara Bareilles, Beck, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, and St. Vincent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Stereogum

Willie Nelson – “Tower Of Song” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

Back in February, Willie Nelson announced he’d be releasing a new album, A Beautiful Time, on his 89th birthday. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” and “Energy Follows Thought.” Today, he’s back with another.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Crosby
Person
Graham Nash
Person
Neil Young
Person
Joni Mitchell
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Linda Ronstadt Is Now 75 And Hasn’t Performed For Over 15 Years

Linda Ronstadt is an iconic rock music artist and is said to be one of the highest-paid women in the music industry. Unfortunately, she received a medical diagnosis years ago that forced her to retire from recording and performing her music. Even so, she will always remain an icon and force to be reckoned with.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legacy Alive On Tour
American Songwriter

8 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Bolton Wrote for Other Artists

Best known for his chart-topping power-pop ballads of the 1990s, including “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “Said I Loved You…But I Lied,” and his soulful take on the 1966 Percy Sledge classic “When A Man Loves a Woman,” Michael Bolton has crisscrossed genres throughout his nearly 50-year career, from his earlier days in metal band Blackjack in the late ’70s to joining Luciano Pavarotti for a rendition of “Vesti La Giubba,” then co-writing Kanye West’s The College Dropout single “Never Let Me Down.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Telegraph

Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
loudersound.com

Tom Jones fronting Blink-182 is wilder than Tom DeLonge's aliens obsession

From time to time, when not consumed by self-loathing, paranoia, murderous rage or plain old-fashioned jealousy, we all allow ourselves moments of idle fancy, do we not? What might it be like to have six legs and a scorpion's tail for a day, we might ponder. What would be preferable, fighting a giant duck once a week or eating only eggs for a full calendar year? That sort of thing.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard Preview New Song ‘Kick’ From Upcoming Album ‘Diamond Star Halos’

Click here to read the full article. Def Leppard are releasing their new LP Diamond Star Halos on May 27th, and you can hear leadoff single “Kick” right now. Diamond Star Halos is the band’s first collection of new songs since 2015’s Def Leppard. They recorded it throughout the two-year pandemic with frontman Joe Elliott in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage in England and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell in England, and drummer Rick Allen in the United States. “Without the pressure of timelines or a fixed schedule,” reads a press release, “they poured all of their energy into crafting 15...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy