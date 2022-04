When it comes to getting high, both THC-O and Delta 9 THC are well-known for their heavy effects, but when it comes to THC-O vs Delta 9, which high is better?. Of course, one’s opinion on a great high is purely subjective and based on individual preferences. However, if you use strength as the deciding factor for which high is better in the battle of THC-O vs Delta 9, THC-O would knock Delta 9 out of the park about three times over.

