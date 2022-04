Click here to read the full article. Employees at an Amazon warehouse on New York’s Staten Island have officially formed a union on Friday. After a year-long campaign to form the union, called Amazon Labor Union (ALU), the group officially announced the win on its Twitter page on Friday, writing: “It’s official! Amazon Labor Union is the first Amazon union in US HISTORY! POWER TO THE PEOPLE!” The final tally was 2,654 votes in favor of joining the union and 2,131 opposed, according to a report by CNBC. Approximately 8,325 workers were eligible to vote whether to become part of the ALU....

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO