Joe Gorga Slams Teresa Giudice As “Disrespectful” For Not Including Melissa Gorga In Her Upcoming Wedding

For the remainder of Real Housewives of New Jersey history and beyond, Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga will butt heads. Tarzan and Joe Giudice will forever be enemies, especially since Juicy got Joe’s sister taken away to “camp.” It’s also a sore subject with Tre’s four dorters, so that always adds fuel to the fire . Teresa and Melissa Gorga will just never be best friends, even if their relationship has improved light-years from the sprinkle cookies of it all. The Giudice/Gorga orbit is all about loyalty and once that’s messed with, problems tend to follow.

Even though Joe’s spend this season feuding with Gia Giudice and trying to get Luis Ruelas to come clean about his past , he’s still got some beef with his sister. Namely, Tre went on Watch What Happens Live to proudly reveal that none of her RHONJ co-stars will be included in her bridal party. The word on the street (AKA the gossip at POSCHE spread by Kim DePaola ) is that Dina Manzo will be Tre’s Maid of Honor. The Queen has yet to confirm it, but it does spark an interesting conversation.

Dina and Tre have been tight since way before RHONJ Season 1. It would make sense for her to be involved in the special day. It is peculiar that Dolores Catania wouldn’t at least be a bridesmaid considering her history with Tre. Naturally, it leads me to believe that Caroline Manzo is the issue at hand. Typical. Caroline is the worst sister ever to Dina, therefore, she’s on Tre’s list. Meanwhile, Dolo claims to not be so fond of Dina for reasons unknown. I’m already loving all the drama with the royal Jersey wedding. Bravo, I smell a spinoff.

As is typical with all issues among the wives, Joey G. decided to chime in. Tarzan recently appeared on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast to slam his sister yet again. *Cue Taylor Swift singing “I think I’ve seen this film before/And I didn’t like the ending”.

Joe basically rehashed the whole idea that MelGo learned that she was being excluded from Tre’s wedding by tuning into WWHL like the rest of us. “I just sat there and listened. Melissa got a little upset,” Joe said. It was apparently a blow, even though I feel like Melissa should have seen it coming. Teresa has never been shy about her strong opinions regarding her sister-in-law.

If you follow Joe on Instagram, you know he loves an inspirational quote. So of course, he had to make it a whole ordeal about family values. He claims it has nothing to do with the fact that MelGo won’t be standing by Teresa’s side at the altar, even though it was the catalyst to this whole thing.

“It’s more like there isn’t any respect,” Joe explained. “My sister, she was completely wrong, 100 percent.” Tarzan went on a spiel about how he would always include Teresa and her man, regardless of his personal feelings about his brother-in-law. Frankly, it sounds like Joey G. playing producer to keep Melissa’s name in our mouths. We know MelGo is always short on storylines , so Joe always relies on the drama with his sister to keep those Bravo checks coming in.

