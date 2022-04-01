ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joe Gorga Slams Teresa Giudice As “Disrespectful” For Not Including Melissa Gorga In Her Upcoming Wedding

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aveJL_0ewkGjeu00

For the remainder of Real Housewives of New Jersey history and beyond, Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga will butt heads. Tarzan and Joe Giudice will forever be enemies, especially since Juicy got Joe’s sister taken away to “camp.” It’s also a sore subject with Tre’s four dorters, so that always adds fuel to the fire . Teresa and Melissa Gorga will just never be best friends, even if their relationship has improved light-years from the sprinkle cookies of it all. The Giudice/Gorga orbit is all about loyalty and once that’s messed with, problems tend to follow.

Even though Joe’s spend this season feuding with Gia Giudice and trying to get Luis Ruelas to come clean about his past , he’s still got some beef with his sister. Namely, Tre went on Watch What Happens Live to proudly reveal that none of her RHONJ co-stars will be included in her bridal party. The word on the street (AKA the gossip at POSCHE spread by Kim DePaola ) is that Dina Manzo will be Tre’s Maid of Honor. The Queen has yet to confirm it, but it does spark an interesting conversation.

Dina and Tre have been tight since way before RHONJ Season 1. It would make sense for her to be involved in the special day. It is peculiar that Dolores Catania wouldn’t at least be a bridesmaid considering her history with Tre. Naturally, it leads me to believe that Caroline Manzo is the issue at hand. Typical. Caroline is the worst sister ever to Dina, therefore, she’s on Tre’s list. Meanwhile, Dolo claims to not be so fond of Dina for reasons unknown. I’m already loving all the drama with the royal Jersey wedding. Bravo, I smell a spinoff.

As is typical with all issues among the wives, Joey G. decided to chime in. Tarzan recently appeared on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast to slam his sister yet again. *Cue Taylor Swift singing “I think I’ve seen this film before/And I didn’t like the ending”.

Joe basically rehashed the whole idea that MelGo learned that she was being excluded from Tre’s wedding by tuning into WWHL like the rest of us. “I just sat there and listened. Melissa got a little upset,” Joe said. It was apparently a blow, even though I feel like Melissa should have seen it coming. Teresa has never been shy about her strong opinions regarding her sister-in-law.

If you follow Joe on Instagram, you know he loves an inspirational quote. So of course, he had to make it a whole ordeal about family values. He claims it has nothing to do with the fact that MelGo won’t be standing by Teresa’s side at the altar, even though it was the catalyst to this whole thing.

“It’s more like there isn’t any respect,” Joe explained. “My sister, she was completely wrong, 100 percent.” Tarzan went on a spiel about how he would always include Teresa and her man, regardless of his personal feelings about his brother-in-law. Frankly, it sounds like Joey G. playing producer to keep Melissa’s name in our mouths. We know MelGo is always short on storylines , so Joe always relies on the drama with his sister to keep those Bravo checks coming in.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH JOE THAT IT WAS WRONG FOR TERESA NOT TO MAKE MELISSA A BRIDESMAID? WHY DO YOU THINK JOE IS SO UPSET ABOUT TERESA’S WEDDING DECISIONS?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Joe Gorga Slams Teresa Giudice As “Disrespectful” For Not Including Melissa Gorga In Her Upcoming Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reality Tea
Reality Tea

18K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Says Teresa Giudice’s Fiancé Luis Ruelas Was “Aggressive” During His Speech; Jackie Goldschneider Calls It “A Warning Shot”

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice seems to have finally found love with a new man. Teresa and her former husband, “Juicy” Joe Giudice, finally divorced after he was deported to Italy. Let’s face it–Juicy wasn’t going to win any prizes as a husband due to his cheating and overall poor treatment of […] The post Margaret Josephs Says Teresa Giudice’s Fiancé Luis Ruelas Was “Aggressive” During His Speech; Jackie Goldschneider Calls It “A Warning Shot” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

While Teresa Giudice Approves of Gia's Boyfriend, Gia Doesn't Approve of Teresa's

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has seen a lot of relationship problems for the married couples. Meanwhile, the relationships of the cast members' children seem to be doing just fine. Allegations about Teresa Giudice's boyfriend have continued to come up while her 21-year-old daughter, Gia, has managed to keep a steady relationship with her current beau, Christian.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gorga
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Melissa Gorga
Person
Caroline Manzo
Person
Joe Giudice
Person
Dina Manzo
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Discusses Recent Run-In With Vicki Gunvalson After Vicki Said They “Reconciled”

As Bravo’s longest-running Real Housewives city, Real Housewives of Orange County has undergone many transformations over the years. We can all agree that since Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge left the show, it has shifted into a new (and oftentimes, boring) phase. Heather Dubrow’s return and Kelly Dodd’s firing helped a bit. But the OC […] The post Shannon Beador Discusses Recent Run-In With Vicki Gunvalson After Vicki Said They “Reconciled” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Posche
bravotv.com

Has Teresa Giudice Changed Her Mind About Caroline Manzo?

One of the more famous rifts in Real Housewives history is the falling out between The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo. The RHONJ cast member and alum, respectively, have had a beef with one another for many years. And in case you were wondering, not much has changed for Teresa on that front, as she recently revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says Luis Ruelas Was “Aggressive” Towards Margaret Josephs On Latest Episode Of Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Teresa Giudice is getting a taste of what her castmates are feeling about fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas. On the most recent episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Louie came under fire. Which is exactly what Teresa was trying to avoid. But there is too much out there about Louie and the cast is going […] The post Melissa Gorga Says Luis Ruelas Was “Aggressive” Towards Margaret Josephs On Latest Episode Of Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says Luis Ruelas “Likes To Be In Charge”; She “Appreciates” Him Facilitating Conversations With Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice really has her work cut out for herself this season. The season premiere revolved around the revelation that Bill Aydin cheated on wife Jennifer Aydin. But even that drama couldn’t completely overshadow the whispers about Teresa’s new fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. No one on the cast really wants to call out his past, […] The post Melissa Gorga Says Luis Ruelas “Likes To Be In Charge”; She “Appreciates” Him Facilitating Conversations With Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her

The first Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip may be over, but that doesn’t mean the outlandish times are over. The second installment of RHUGT is right around the corner. And this time? It’s filmed at none other than Blue Stone Manor. Berkshire home of former Real Housewife of New York, Dorinda Medley. And I for […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Says He “Never Speaks About Joe Giudice”; Wonders If His Nieces “Ever Yell At Him For Anything” He Says About Joe And His Wife Melissa Gorga

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice had a far from perfect marriage to her ex-husband, “Juicy” Joe Giudice. Juicy allegedly cheated on Teresa. Teresa’s brother, and RHONJ co-star, Joe Gorga, is not a member of Juicy’s fan club. Joe said that Juicy treated Teresa’s badly in real life, and he “ruined our entire […] The post Joe Gorga Says He “Never Speaks About Joe Giudice”; Wonders If His Nieces “Ever Yell At Him For Anything” He Says About Joe And His Wife Melissa Gorga appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘RHONJ’ recap: Teresa Giudice brings up Tiki Barber infidelity rumors

Teresa Giudice is ready to air out Traci Lynn Johnson and Tiki Barber’s dirty laundry. During Tuesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” the reality star threatened to discuss the couple’s controversial romance – which allegedly began when the former NFL star was still married to his ex-wife.
NFL
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Shares How Will Smith’s Ex-Wife And Sheree Zampino Reacted To Oscars Slap

Just a few days after the Oscars and the news is still dominated by “the slap.” By now, we all know that an incensed Will Smith went up on stage in the middle of the Oscars ceremony and slapped comedian Chris Rock. Chris cracked an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has openly struggled […] The post Kyle Richards Shares How Will Smith’s Ex-Wife And Sheree Zampino Reacted To Oscars Slap appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Explains Why Teresa Giudice Had Emergency Surgery

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been feuding with her co-stars over her fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Margaret Josephs hasn’t been shy about questioning Louie’s past. There is the odd video of Louie on a beach with a group of men. When Louie tried to explain what the video was about, he […] The post Dolores Catania Explains Why Teresa Giudice Had Emergency Surgery appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Preview: Teresa & Margaret Get Into A Screaming Match Over Jennifer: Watch

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs go head-to-head in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey.’. Things have been heated this season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but apparently, we haven’t seen anything yet! In HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE preview for the March 22 episode, tensions escalate between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs as the ladies are out for a team building exercise. Teresa approaches Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider who are discussing Margaret and Jennifer Aydin‘s making up. After Marge spilled the beans on Jennifer’s husband Bill Aydin‘s past affair, Teresa states she has a “problem” with the the women moving on from Jennifer being understandably hurt but it all.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy