Crystal Kung Minkoff Talks Surprising Friendship With Sutton Stracke After Drama

Here’s a plot twist I never saw coming. Crystal Minkoff says that she and fellow Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Sutton Stracke have become friends. Say what now?

Crystal was the new housewife on the block last season on RHOBH . She knew Garcelle Beauvais through her husband Rob Minkoff , but that was about it. While friend-of (and sister to Kyle Richards ), Kathy Hilton brought much needed levity to the group, Crystal was more aloof, and noticeably uncomfortable about the whole situation.

The whole season was pretty much dominated by the Erika Jayne ness of it all. Which is a shame, because for a newbie, Crystal had some pretty definable (albeit sometimes cringy) moments. She opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder . Something Lisa Rinna was able to relate to, what with the struggles her daughter Amelia Hamilin had previously shared. Which was nice.

Initially, Crystal bonded with Garcelle and Dorit Kemsley , but it was her multiple interactions with Sutton that caused the most interest. Who can forget the awkward race discussion fueled by a late night and alcohol consumption? Then, there was the inappropriately timed return of Crystal’s coat . I’m still not entirely sure what that was all about, but I don’t think ‘violated’ was the correct term . But that’s just me.

And now it seems that after countless apologies , and ugly leather pant shaming , the unthinkable has occurred. Crystal and Sutton are actually friends. Say what now?

According to Us Weekly , Crystal said, “[Sutton] grows on some, but she grew on me.” This can only be a good thing for the upcoming season, which is going to be interesting, to say the least.

I’m dying to see what happens on the infamous Aspen trip . I want to see if Rinna causes a production halt, and if so, why? Kathy calling Rick Hilton to pick her up immediately . Which he doesn’t. So, she moves to a hotel. Here. For. It.

As much as the ladies like to beat a dead horse (or dog, if you will), I’m so glad we won’t have another round of Crystal v/s Sutton . In fact, it looks like Crystal is going into the season without beef with anyone. Crystal shared, “I’m friends with everyone. I talk to Sutton a lot. We talk a lot.”

“This year, everyone gets into the mix and at least for me, I felt more comfortable. When you feel more comfortable, you feel more comfortable saying what you don’t like [and] what you do.” Which makes sense, this being Crystal ‘s sophomore year shooting. As long as there’s no Denise Richards situation, that is.

