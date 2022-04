Nine people have been accused of blocking a Washington DC abortion clinic with chains and ropes in October 2020, an indictment has revealed. The nine individuals allegedly entered the abortion clinic and barricaded the building with their bodies, chairs, ropes and furniture, according to the Justice Department. The clinic was not named. An indictment on Wednesday accused the nine people of engaging in a conspiracy to create a blockade at the health care clinic, as well as to prevent patients from receiving treatment. Under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE) obstructing and interfering with reproductive health care...

