ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Who Will Lead The Red Sox In Home Runs In 2022?

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PV5hc_0ewkGbb600

BOSTON (CBS) — Dingers. Long balls. Round trippers. It doesn’t matter what you call them, people love home runs.

And the Red Sox should hit plenty of them once again in 2022.

Boston mashed 219 homers last season, leading to a lot of rides in that laundry cart of theirs. That total was good for 10th in baseball and sixth in the American League.

The Red Sox going to have to hit even more to keep up with the arms — or rather, bats — race in the AL East, with the Jays, Yankees and Rays all going yard more than Boston last season. Those bats won’t be quieting down this year, either.

And with their current pitching staff, the Red Sox are going to have to plate a lot of runs to keep pace in the AL East race. So who will lead the Boston power surge this season?

It doesn’t matter who tops that list, but this is the preseason and we’re here to ask silly questions like that. And as we made it very clear leading up to this point, people dig the long ball.

Chances are it will once again be Rafael Devers leading the launch pad for Boston. The 25-year-old just keeps getting better, and after he smacked a career-high 38 homers in 2021, expecting a 40-plus-homer season in 2022 isn’t an unreasonable expectation. He took some mighty big swings for Boston last year, blasting three homers in the final two games of the season — including a go-ahead two-run shot in the final game.

It was a welcome sign after he hit just three homers in all of September. He’ll have to avoid a slump month like that in 2022 if he wants to reach that 40-homer mark, but he’s looked great thus far this preseason and appears to be a little slimmer than last year, so bigger things could be on the horizon.

If it’s not Devers leading the way in dingers for one reason or another, other candidates are J.D. Martinez (28 homers last season) and Xander Bogaerts (23 homers). Both swing a big bat, and both will be swinging for a new contract this season. While Martinez led the way for Boston in both 2018 and 2019, the X-man has never had his name atop that category. Power has never been his main attribute or contribution to the team, but he has the capability, as we saw in 2019 when he went yard 33 times.

Newcomer Trevor Story could also lead the way, though he was never the team leader in Colorado. He has a 37-homer and 35-homer season on his resume, and while some will question his home/away splits, he actually hit more homers on the road than he did at Coors Field in each of the last two seasons.

Want a dark horse candidate? Turn to Bobby Dalbec. His already beautiful swing looks all the more lovely this spring. He launched 25 homers in 133 games last season, and his bat should be even more potent this season. The addition of Story to an already stout Boston lineup will put even less pressure on the 26-year-old, who should still provide plenty of pop in the bottom third of the order.

Does it really matter who will lead the way in homers? Not really, not if everyone hits their share and the Red Sox plate plenty of runs. But it’s a fun discussion to have before the real games start, and will be equally as fun to monitor throughout the 2022 campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Red Sox catcher preview 2022: Is this Vazquez's final year in Boston?

Christian Vazquez is entering his ninth season with the Boston Red Sox. That makes him the longest-tenured player in the organization not named Xander Bogaerts, who's entering his 10th year with the club. Whether Vazquez will hit that 10-year milestone is up in the air. He'll become an unrestricted free...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox Opening Day roster candidates Derek Holland, Travis Shaw can opt out of contracts Saturday

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Saturday may bring some clarity to the Red Sox’ Opening Day roster picture. Three veterans -- pitchers Derek Holland and Hansel Robles and first baseman Travis Shaw -- can opt out of their minor league deals and become free agents Saturday if they are not added to the 40-man roster by then, a baseball source confirmed. Reliever Tyler Danish, who is also in camp as a non-roster invitee, can also opt out that day. It’s currently unclear if other players, like infielder Yolmer Sánchez or outfielders Rob Refsnyder and Christin Stewart can opt out.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Rangers Agreed To Trade On Saturday

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
MLB
92.9 The Ticket

Red Sox Beat Twins 4-3 [VIDEO]

With Opening Day a week away on Thursday, April 7th, the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Thursday afternoon, March 31st. Rafael Devers smacked his team-leading 5th homer of the Spring, a solo homer in the 1st inning. Bobby Dalbec had a double, and hit his 3rd...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
WBUR

Checking in on the Red Sox as opening day approaches

We're just a week away from baseball. The Red Sox are still warming up in Florida, but opening day – against the Yankees – is next Thursday. We preview the upcoming season with Boston Globe sports reporter Alex Speier.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Can Gilberto Jimenez Keep His Bat Going?

Before the start of the 2022 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Gilberto Jimenez. There has been a lot of talk about the players...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Field#Yankees#The Red Sox#The American League#Jays#Rays
NBC Sports

Tomase: Are Red Sox actually wise to delay Rafael Devers' extension?

The Red Sox have dragged their feet on Rafael Devers for years. As recently as the start of spring training, he said the sides still hadn't spoken about a contract extension. "WHAT ARE THEY WAITING FOR?!?!?" we quite reasonably screamed. But what if the team's hesitation isn't born of negligence,...
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Spring Training bullpen competition is heating up

Three arms in the mix for the final in the Red Sox bullpen. We know how some of the Boston Red Sox bullpen will be aligned to start the season next week. Matt Barnes, Garrett Whitlock, and Jake Diekman are all vying for the closer role. Middle relief pitchers include Ryan Braiser, Matt Strahm, Hirokazu Sawamura, Darwinzon Hernandez, Austin Davis, and Eduard Bazardo. It seems like there are one or two open spots left in the Sox bullpen up for grabs depending on how Manager Alex Cora sees his roster taking shape and three candidates are in the mix for them. They include Kutter Crawford, Hansel Robles, and Derek Holland.
MLB
CBS Boston

The Celtics Continue To Tiptoe Around Team’s Vaccination Status

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics head coach Ime Udoka seemingly appeased any concerns regarding the team’s vaccination status — mainly their ability to play in Canada should Boston match up with the Toronto Raptors in the postseason — on Monday when he said all of Boston’s players were available to play there if healthy. Al Horford also said he’d be ready to play wherever on Wednesday, which should have put the issue to bed. But an article on ESPN, plus continued vagueness from the Celtics this week whenever asked if their players are vaccinated from COVID-19, has kept the kerfuffle alive. Canada...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Celtics Get A Nice Reminder That It’s Not Always Going To Be Easy

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics had a chance to clinch a real playoff spot and retake possession of first place in the East on Wednesday night. Instead, they got a bit of a wakeup call courtesy of the Miami Heat. Wednesday night’s tilt at TD Garden had all the ingredients of a postseason matchup, filled with several lead changes, passionate play and lots and lots of complaining to the officials. It was the latter that had Celtics head coach Ime Udoka displeased with his team following Boston’s 106-98 loss. Plain and simple, the Celtics lost their composure several times during the defeat....
NBA
NBC Sports

Red Sox spring training 2022: Who's hot, who's not?

As Opening Day draws near, the Boston Red Sox are one of just four clubs in either the Grapefruit or Cactus Leagues with a winning percentage of .600 or better. Boston is 9-6 during its abbreviated spring schedule, just a half game behind the Houston Astros for the best record in Florida.
MLB
CBS Boston

Billerica’s Marc McLaughlin To Make Bruins, NHL Debut Vs. Devils

BOSTON (CBS) — Thursday evening promises to be a significant moment for Marc McLaughlin. The Billerica native will be making his NHL debut, and he’ll be doing it with his hometown Boston Bruins. McLaughlin will slot into the Bruins’ lineup, due to an illness that will keep Craig Smith out of Thursday’s game. That absence opens the door for McLaughlin to play his first NHL game at TD Garden, with the New Jersey Devils visiting Boston. “Obviously a lot of different emotions. Definitely really excited, to say the least,” McLaughlin said Thursday morning regarding his opportunity. “Obviously to get a chance to play...
NHL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy