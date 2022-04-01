ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Suave Antiperspirant Powder, Protection Aerosol Recalled Due To Elevated Benzene Levels

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWzpm_0ewkGaiN00

BOSTON (CBS) — Two types of Suave antiperspirant have been recalled because of elevated benzene levels. Unilever said they have voluntarily recalled Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder and Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh.

Benzene exposure can lead to health problems including blood cancer and leukemia.

“While benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can,” said a statement from Unilever.

While the products were discontinued late last year, it is still available in some stores and online.

Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder and Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh recall (Photo Via Unilever)

Unilever is recalling all lots of the products with an expiration date through September 2023 and UPC numbers 079400785503, 079400751508, or 079400784902.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Drug recall due tot poison risk

This drug is being recalled due to a risk of poisoning. Acme United Corporation is recalling PhysiciansCare brand over the counter drugs. Failure to meet child resistant packaging requirement poses possible poison risk. Since these drugs have not been properly package if a child gets ahold of them it’s possible...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benzene#Suave#Aerosol#Unilever#Upc
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
The Independent

Probe launched as 65 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of 65 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 65 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause of...
HEALTH
CBS New York

Popular Jergens skin moisturizer recalled

NEW YORK -- A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because of possible contamination.The recall involves 3- and 10-ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer.The Food and Drug Administration says the bottles could be contaminated with a bacteria and cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.The products impacted will have a code on the back or the bottom of the bottle starting with the letters "ZU."For more information on how to get a refund, please click here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Another Mushroom Recall Ordered Due to Listeria Bacteria

It's already a difficult task to get people to enjoy the taste of mushrooms, so a medical problems or recall could sink any efforts you've attempted back to the start. But the alternative to not taking it seriously is likely worse, especially with lives at risk. Jan Fruits Inc. has...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
studyfinds.org

Smelly chemicals in your pet’s poop may reveal cancer-causing toxins lurking in your home

NEW YORK — Cleaning up pet poop can be a stinky job, and a new study is giving owners even more reason to hold their noses. Researchers at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine say they found chemicals in dog and cat feces which point to toxic exposure in their own homes. Moreover, the study warns that these toxins are likely coming from substances that could also lead to cancer in both pets and humans.
ANIMALS
shefinds

The One Tip Doctors Swear By To Stimulate Collagen Production In The Body

You may have heard the word “collagen” before when shopping for products, supplements, or reading about skincare. While it can be found in most parts of the body, it plays a particularly important role in the structure and elasticity of your skin. Although you can buy it in supplement and powder form, your body naturally produces it on its own. However, things like stress, aging, and inflammation can cause collagen production in the body to reduce. Low collagen levels reduce your skin’s natural bounce and glow, which can ultimately lead to dullness and fine lines. Making sure you are producing enough collagen internally is one way to get natural and healthy looking skin. We asked Dr. Christopher Zachary, Professor & Chair Emeritus, Dermatology, UCI School of Medicine.School of Medicine, what tip he recommends for improving your collagen levels naturally.
SKIN CARE
WINKNEWS.com

DigitDots Magnetic Balls recalled due to ingestion hazard

HD Premier, the company that makes DigitDots, is recalling its three-millimeter and five-millimeter loose magnets sets because they can be hazardous if consumed. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the magnets, when swallowed, can attract to each other and cause damage to your digestive system through perforations, blockages, infections and even death.
FORT MYERS, FL
News4Jax.com

How the FDA bungled the powdered infant formula recall

A manufacturing plant that produced baby formula had a long history of safety regulation violations. Yet it remained open, and it was only after a baby died that the company issued a recall. A new Consumer Reports investigation asks the simple question: Why did it take so long?. If you’re...
HEALTH
Popculture

Chicken Salad Recalled Due to Possible Plastic Contamination

Trader Joe's fans who recently purchased ready-to-eat chicken salad recently should take a second look at the label before eating. Last week, Trader Joe's recalled packages that include a dressing because it may contain hard plastic that should not be eaten. The affected products were shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Jergens Moisturizer Recalled Due to Bacterial Infection Concerns

A popular Jergens moisturizer was recalled after some units showed the presence of a dangerous bacteria. Although exposure to Pluralibacter gergoviae is not hazardous to healthy people, those with weakened immune systems and other health problems could face serious side effects from infection. Kao USA Inc., which makes Jergens products, issued a voluntary recall on March 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drug over elevated carcinogen levels

Pfizer on March 21 issued a voluntary recall of its hypertension drug Accuretic and two generic versions of the drug because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine called N-nitroso-quinapril. The drugmaker has recalled six lots of Accuretic tablets; one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets distributed by Greenstone; and four...
INDUSTRY
WALA-TV FOX10

Thousands of toddler walkers recalled due to choking hazard

(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for more than 17,000 wooden activity walkers for toddlers that were sold in the U.S. and Canada. Wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach in small pieces from B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers and pose a choking hazard to young children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
MOBILE, AL
NBC News

Consumer Reports: Best Sunscreens of 2022

This article is part of our Best Product Reviews series, a collaboration with Consumer Reports. Select and Consumer Reports are editorially independent. If you purchase something through our links, we both earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Select and Consumer Reports.
SHOPPING
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy