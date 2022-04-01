Suave Antiperspirant Powder, Protection Aerosol Recalled Due To Elevated Benzene Levels

BOSTON (CBS) — Two types of Suave antiperspirant have been recalled because of elevated benzene levels. Unilever said they have voluntarily recalled Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder and Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh.

Benzene exposure can lead to health problems including blood cancer and leukemia.

“While benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can,” said a statement from Unilever.

While the products were discontinued late last year, it is still available in some stores and online.

Unilever is recalling all lots of the products with an expiration date through September 2023 and UPC numbers 079400785503, 079400751508, or 079400784902.