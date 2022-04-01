ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Craig Conover Says He Couldn’t Film Southern Charm Without Adderall

By LindsaywithanA
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAMkT_0ewkGZmW00

For as much grief as we give them, it can’t always be easy to be a reality TV star. The majority have had no previous TV experience. I don’t know about you, but I can’t imagine going from living my life normally to being followed by cameras everywhere. I don’t believe I’d always be on my best behavior. Nor would I always be ‘on’ enough to be entertaining.

According to Page Six , that is precisely why Southern Charm ‘s Craig Conovor was unable to film for the longest time without taking Adderall. Craig’s Adderall addiction isn’t exactly ‘new’ news. He openly talked about it during the Season 6 reunion .

Addiction on its own, certainly isn’t a new topic for the Southern Charmers . Much of Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis ‘s contentious custody battle has to do with addiction . And just who is or is not addicted and exactly to what. But I digress.

On the aforementioned Southern Charm reunion Andy Cohen specifically asked Craig about his Adderall usage. Craig explained he started using during law school. The ADHD medication helped him focus, study, and stay awake longer. Which makes sense. What doesn’t, is taking that medication to party while filming a reality TV show. Even Cameran Eubanks found him to be an addict.

When Craig took his soul searching, letting go of Naomie Olindo , Bahamas trip, part of his self-reflection was quitting the pills. Or so Craig led us to believe on the reunion show. In his new book, Pillow Talk , Craig goes into a little bit more detail about the addiction, and when he actually quit for good.

Craig wrote, “in those early seasons, I often blamed my internal demons on the outside pressures I was facing. The need to finish my work caused me to take Adderall. The anxiety of needing to ‘be on’ when I went out to the bars caused me to take more Adderall. And so on.” So much so, that by the end of Season 3 he was up to 3 pills a day and “hopelessly hooked.”

Craig ‘s break up with Naomie didn’t help matters. He kept taking more pills to cope with his depression and numb his feelings. Not realizing he was compounding his depression. And that’s when the Bahama trip came into play.

Craig was unable to hold his breath underwater for long periods of time, due to the Adderall he was taking. That’s fine and dandy. If you’re not spearfishing . And you aren’t able to warn your friend about approaching sharks. Spoiler Alert. He was. However, that incident led to a period of time where he ditched the pills completely.

Unfortunately, once filming started up again, so did Craig ‘s Adderall usage. He, “simply didn’t know how to film without being on Adderall.” Yikes.

Craig founded his sewing company when Season Six wrapped filming. That made all the difference. “That kind of sounds dark, but it gave me purpose, and Sewing Down South has just turned into this incredible part of my life. Finding that business finally just allowed me to have that purpose and something to work for instead of getting validation from going out or other unhealthy means that I may have done.”

This makes me genuinely happy for Craig . Plus, he’s found his forever boo in Summer House ‘s Paige DeSorbo , so things in Craig’s life have definitely changed for the better. Good on him. Here’s hoping the positivity continues.

TELL US- WOULD YOU WANT TO BE FILMED FOR A REALITY SHOW? HAVE YOU NOTICED A DIFFERENCE IN CRAIG? ARE YOU PROUD OF CRAIG FOR DITCHING ADDERALL?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]

The post Craig Conover Says He Couldn’t Film Southern Charm Without Adderall appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn, 11, Looks Cute In Pink Dress At Craig’s In LA — Photo

Bethenny Frankel’s daughter Bryn looked fabulous in a pink dress as rumors circulate that her mom could return to the newly-announced ‘RHONY’ spinoff. The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel was spotted in the City of Angeles with her 11-year-old daughter Bryn on Wednesday, March 23. The two were seen holding hands as they headed to the celebrity hotspot Craig’s. Bryn rocked a fabulous pink, spaghetti strap dress as she walked beside her mother. The tween completed her look with chunky, pink, circular earrings, small patterned clutch and bright green sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Pregnant Rihanna Lists Heather Dubrow And Teresa Giudice As Mothering Role Models

It’s no secret that Rihanna is a housewives fan. She previously sent Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay a DM on Instagram. It simply read, “I’m obsessed with you!” No doubt, that would have made my day. Or my month. Or year, really. Clearly, RiRi also pays attention to Real Housewives of […] The post Pregnant Rihanna Lists Heather Dubrow And Teresa Giudice As Mothering Role Models appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Responds To Complaints That She Never Has A ‘Storyline’ During A Season

The concept of having a “storyline” is a pretty big deal in terms of the Real Housewives franchise. Either a castmate is in the thick of the season’s drama (like what went down between Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice) they’re doing nothing in particular, and the latter of which is usually the kiss of death for their future on a spinoff. Lately, New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga has responded to complaints that she in fact has never had a “storyline” in all her eleven seasons on the show.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Ravenel
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Kathryn Dennis
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adderall#Southern Charm#Reality Tv#Film Star#The Southern Charmers#Adhd
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Revenge Body Picking Up Daughter True From Gymnastics Class After Photoshop Firestorm

Quality time! Khloé Kardashian was spotted picking up her daughter, True Thompson, from gymnastics class, appearing unfazed by recent photoshop accusations. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was in good spirits while reuniting with her mini-me in Woodland Hills, CA, on Monday, shortly after coming under fire for a recent Good American photo that appeared to be heavily edited.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop' Exes Reportedly Have Confrontation at Co-Star's Party

The divorce between Love & Hip Hop stars Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels is getting more contentious. The couple wed in October 2019 while Mena was pregnant with their first child. Their lavish nuptials was documented for a VH1 reality special. Since then, the couple have welcomed another child, but it hasn't been peaches and cream. Mena alleges that Samuels began acting immature after their nuptials and did not properly communicate or tend to their family. She believes Samuels preferred to be a party boy versus a family man. They recently appeared on VH1's Couples Therapy and agreed to part ways. Mena officially filed for divorce in 2021. Now, The Jasmine Brand is reporting that the two got into some sort of confrontation recently.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Says Teresa Giudice’s Fiancé Luis Ruelas Was “Aggressive” During His Speech; Jackie Goldschneider Calls It “A Warning Shot”

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice seems to have finally found love with a new man. Teresa and her former husband, “Juicy” Joe Giudice, finally divorced after he was deported to Italy. Let’s face it–Juicy wasn’t going to win any prizes as a husband due to his cheating and overall poor treatment of […] The post Margaret Josephs Says Teresa Giudice’s Fiancé Luis Ruelas Was “Aggressive” During His Speech; Jackie Goldschneider Calls It “A Warning Shot” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Another 90 Day Fiance couple is calling it quits. Mark and Nikki Shoemaker are splitting up, E! News reports, after Mark filed to divorce Nikki earlier this month. Mark, who is 39 years older than Nikki, filed at the Baltimore County Circuit Court on March 2, filing the next day to seal the divorce; however, a judge denied that request.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy