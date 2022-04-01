ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Take it to the Matthews Bridge" —Jacksonville founders Limp Bizkit

By Emily Bloch, Florida Times-Union
 1 day ago
Hi there, YOT-ers, I hope you're feeling refreshed after the weekend! Did you fall for any tragic April Fools' jokes on Friday?

Here are some of my favorite local spoofs:

And now for some headlines.

Duval Schools offered its employees $200 vaccine incentives — 56% of employees cashed in

The $200 incentives owed to teachers and other Duval County Public Schools employees who got vaccinated against COVID-19 hit paychecks last month. But just over half of the employees who were eligible took advantage, records show.

According to a public records request I made, 6,800 employees — 56 percent of the 12,000 eligible employees — received their $200 incentive. This includes anyone who may have turned in an exemption waiver. The numbers were not broken down by vaccination status, job category or school.

School Board records show that up to $2.4 million was approved to endow the bonuses. The district only had to pay $1.4 million in incentives, which is being funded by federal COVID-19 relief funding provided to school districts.

The pandemic forced schools to rethink field trips — here's how Duval adjusted

What once entailed hopping on the yellow school bus midday to go somewhere new has evolved into day-long events where scientists, artists and astronauts visit the schools instead, both in-person and virtually.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially sparked a need for educators to pause trips outside of school, but educators still wanted to find ways to make learning immersive and exciting.

Now, even with a vaccine available to many and as some semblance of pre-coronavirus normalcy returns, officials say the reimagined field trips are here to stay. Increasing costs of fuel and rising personnel shortages in education have helped make the case for field trips that don't require travel.

Experts say the switch can help even the playing field when it comes to student experiences, by making things more accessible.

More student walkouts

Students at schools including Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and Paxon School For Advanced Studies walked out last week in protest of the new Parental Rights in Education bill, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last week.

I continue to speak with students near daily about their feelings regarding this law.

Here are some links to my past reporting on the subject. LGBTQ advocates announced they were suing DeSantis last week in response to the law.

Thanks for following along! More stories on LGBTQ+ youth in Jacksonville dropping this week.

—Emily Bloch, youth culture and education reporter

Emily Bloch is an education reporter for The Florida Times-Union. Follow her on Twitter or email her. Sign up for her newsletter.

