Donovan Mitchell on Jazz losing streak: If that's what breaks us, we're not who we think we are

The ball got rolling when Donovan Mitchell was asked about the players managed to not devolve into full-blown finger-pointing during that losing streak. “That’s childish, in my opinion,” he began, unironically. “If we do that, then we’ve got some big problems. We have a group of guys who are seasoned, who know what this is, who’ve been through some ups and downs. So a five-game losing streak — if that’s what breaks us, we’re not who we think we are.”

Donovan Mitchell on Juancho Hernangomez.

“For a guy that just got here, not really knowing our offense, he’s starting to figure things out and he’s a hooper. He’s been a big plus for us.”

Donovan Mitchell: it was big to get a win, but for us it's just one game. We have to do it again and again

HALFTIME: Jazz 66, Lakers 55.

Game got away from the Lakers a bit when they went small at the end of the period. Howard with 15, Westbrook with 12. Donovan Mitchell leads all scorers with 19 points. – 11:03 PM

Donovan Mitchell again goes down awkwardly on his ankle, again gets up limping.

Donovan Mitchell at a loss for words after falling to Clippers: “I don’t know. It’s the same s***. It’s the same thing. It’s literally the same thing.”

Donovan Mitchell: they made plays. I have to be better

Donovan Mitchell on the Jazz blowing another double-digit lead.

I don't have benefit of watching the broadcast while at the game, don't know what they reported as it happened. But told Snyder informed his team they didn't have any timeouts left, but Donovan Mitchell, in the moment, called for time

Lakers fans are already preparing their THT for Donovan Mitchell trade proposals

Jazz meltdown complete with Donovan Mitchell calling a timeout Utah didn't have. Memorable loss. Rock bottom or sign of things to come? Definitely not healthy, need Bojan back

In the Orlando Bubble, pickleball extraordinaire/official Scott Foster once ruined my mojo by deeming my nasty, ace-worthy serve "Illegal as f***." In other words, I know how Donovan Mitchell feels here…

Donovan Mitchell called timeout. The video board showed that they don't have any remaining. Referees discussing it now.

Donovan Mitchell has made 9 of his 11 shots inside the paint. Clinical with his drives tonight.

Donovan Mitchell might have to be sent to some Olympic trials after he damn near cleared Terance Mann on an offensive rebound attempt.

Jazz still lead Clippers 86-68 with 2:25 left in third quarter.

Jazz still lead Clippers 86-68 with 2:25 left in third quarter. – 11:47 PM

Donovan Mitchell went from not being able to move to dominating this game

Donovan Mitchell has made 17 out of 20 2-point field goals in his 2 games against the Clippers this season (with 15 minutes left in this one)

Donovan Mitchell has 22 points on 8-14 shooting.

Probably okay to just trust that if he wants to be on floor and trusts his ankle we should probably be fine with that. – 11:38 PM

The Jazz start the second half on a 6-0 run and take a 67-48 lead. Donovan Mitchell finishes twice at the rim, which is a good sign he's starting to feel more physically comfortable. Once again Juancho is making an impact

Rudy Gobert’s having one of his best defensive games in a while and the Jazz lead 61-48 at the half.

Ankle watch and all, Donovan Mitchell has 12 points and 4 assists. He’s really good even with 1.5 ankles. – 11:06 PM

HALFTIME: Jazz 61, Clippers 48. After having their lead cut to 8, Utah bounces back a bit. Despite a gimpy ankle, Donovan Mitchell with 12p/4a (5-10 FGs, 0-3 on 3s); Conley 12p on 4-6 from 3; JC 9p/5a; Gobert 5p/7r/2b, but 1-6 FTAs, has had three shots blocked.

Trent Forrest is down behind the Jazz basket and in real pain. Whole team is over there. Donovan Mitchell was the first to sprint to him

Paul George has come back and has stripped Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell for 3 steals already. So that part of his game is still here.

George has yet to scratch though, missing two layups and a 3.

Jazz have doubled Clips on glass and lead 11-6 with 6:48 left in first quarter – 10:12 PM

Donovan Mitchell just turned the ball over twice because he can't push off of his ankle

sight for sore eyes:

LAC

Nicolas Batum

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Reggie Jackson

UTA

Juancho Hernangomez

Royce O’Neale

Rudy Gobert

Donovan Mitchell

Mike Conley – 9:32 PM

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will play for the Jazz tonight. Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House are still OUT.

Gobert — who famously earned some of his teammates’ ire for publicly calling out their mediocre defensive play earlier in the season — was asked post-Lakers game about Snyder’s critique, and if those conversations were also happening behind the scenes, rather than just in the media. “I just speak my mind. For me, it’s never about pointing fingers. I’m not perfect in the way I communicate. I’m an emotional person, and I don’t like losing,” he said. “Obviously, I wish I would have never said anything; sometimes I’m a little too honest with you guys. You guys like it — it’s probably a little refreshing compared to a lot of guys in this league.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / April 1, 2022

“I speak my mind, and it’s always about winning. It’s always about us trying to play the best basketball we can play,” Gobert said. “Those things, I’ve been saying them in the locker room, too. It’s not like we say some things here [in media sessions] that we don’t say to each other. We all know the things that we can do better. I just speak my mind. And I know sometimes it’s uncomfortable to hear the truth. But I’m part of it — it’s never about, ‘They’ve got to do better,’ or ‘They’ve got to do better’ — it’s always, ‘We’ve got to be better.’ And I’m the first one that’s part of that.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / April 1, 2022

Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert, on calling out teammates: “I just speak my mind. For me, it’s never about pointing fingers. I’m not perfect in the way I communicate. I’m an emotional person, and I don’t like losing. -via Twitter @tribjazz / April 1, 2022