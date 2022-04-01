ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Tandy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
kentuckytoday.com
 1 day ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLFA) on Friday reported profit of $131,000 in its...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Walgreens profit and sales beat Street expectations

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA, -4.22% shares edged up 0.3% in Thursday premarket trading after it reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. The pharmacy retailer reported net income of $883 million, or $1.02 per share, down from $1.026 billion, or $1.19 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.59 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.39. Sales of $33.8 billion were up from $32.8 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $33.2 billion. U.S. retail comparable sales rose 14.7% and U.K. retail comparable sales were up 22%. The strategic review of the Boots business is "progressing," according to a statement from Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer. Walgreens administered 11.8 million COVID vaccines during the second quarter, and has administered 62.8 million to date. The company maintained its full-year outlook for low-single digit adjusted EPS growth. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.02, implying an increase of 2.3%. Walgreens stock has slumped 13.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Cuts Microvast Price Target Post Q4 Results

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas lowered the price target to $4 (a downside of 30%) from $6 for Microvast Holdings Inc. MVST while maintaining an Underweight rating on the shares. The analyst revised his estimates following the Q4 earnings call to reflect the company's updated outlook. Jonas noted that the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Galectin Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Galectin Therapeutics GALT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Galectin Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Yatra Online: Q3 Earnings Insights

Yatra Online YTRA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yatra Online beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $5.74 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
MySanAntonio

FedEx profit misses estimates, while sales beat on price hikes

FedEx shares tumbled after the company posted quarterly profit below Wall Street's estimates, pressured by rising costs related to a U.S. labor shortage and lower-than-expected package volume that countered gains from pricing increases. Earnings rose to $4.59 a share in the fiscal third quarter, which ended on Feb. 28, the...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Homebuilder stock slump over rates seen overdone

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homebuilder stocks have lagged far behind the broader market during Wall Street’s swoon this year, weighed down by fears that rising mortgage rates could severely dampen sales. Yet some Wall Street analysts say the selling may be overdone. One prominent exchange traded fund, the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Norwegian Cruise Line

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line. The company has an average price target of $22.29 with a high of $27.00 and a low of $19.00.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FOXBusiness

Home prices unexpectedly rise 19.2% in January: Case-Shiller

Home prices unexpectedly rose 19.2% year-over-year in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, as limited supply and a race to lock in rising mortgage rates drove enticed buyers. The 10-city composite saw an annual increase of 17.5% year-over-year in January, up from 17.1% the previous month, while the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY) Releases Q4, Full-Year Results

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com LTRY, a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, is reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 revenue for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021. Q4 revenue totaled $21.5 million, an increase of $18.2 million over the previous year, with full-year revenue of $68.5 million, an increase of $61 million over 2020 numbers.
HOBBIES
Benzinga

Splash Beverage Announces Latest Earnings Report, Reveals 391% Increase In Year-End Revenue

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year period ended December 31, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the company’s annual report on Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions, contains additional information, and is posted at https://splashbeveragegroup.com/.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2022

• Orgenesis ORGS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • RumbleON RMBL is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021. • Vyant Bio VYNT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • IM Cannabis IMCC is projected to report earnings for its fourth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Walgreens' Upbeat Q2 Fails to Perk up 2022 Profit View; Co Shares Slide

(Reuters) -Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc kept its 2022 earnings forecast unchanged even as it beat estimates for second-quarter results, sending the drugstore chain's shares down 7% on fears of slower-than-expected growth for the rest of the year. An Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 cases during the second quarter had boosted demand...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy