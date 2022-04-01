Black American photographer Chester Higgins documents African culture

The Create and Be Studio’s 3rd annual Black Culture In The Burg Art Exhibition.Paparazzi Paul. On the first notable day of Spring of 2022, The Create and Be Studio in Stroudsburg, PA held an Artists’ Reception for their 3rd annual Black Culture In The Burg Art Exhibition on Friday March 18th to Celebrate Black Art, Creativity, and Black Culture In The Pocono region of Northeast PA. The exhibition featured the work of Stephanie Orellana, Donte Stokes, Albert Shivers, Caren Shapiro, Tyronn Brewington, Ivy Fox, Marcus Natt, Sylvia Thompson, and Courtney Natt. A television monitor that presented the artists was placed near the gallery’s entrance as they voiced their views on the exhibition's theme. The evening also included a screening of the film titled, “RED” that was Written and Directed by Tyronn Brewington.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO