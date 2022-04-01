ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Milligan runner injured in DUI crash speaks from hospital bed

By Murry Lee
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTyQS_0ewkDDZZ00

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WJHL) — One of the Milligan University student-athletes injured in a crash that ultimately killed Eli Cramer asked for prayers for the team and community from his hospital bed.

Alex Mortimer, a 21-year-old from Lexington, Ky., was seriously injured after a vehicle driven by a suspect now charged with driving under the influence hit him and two of his teammates, Eli Cramer and Eli Baldy.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, the university posted a video of Mortimer from his hospital bed in Williamsburg, Virginia, where the crash occurred. Mortimer provided an update to the Milligan community on his injuries.

VSP: Man facing DUI charges after crash kills Milligan runner, injures 2 more

“I was just informed that it seems the worst of my injuries is my broken leg and a dislocated shoulder,” Mortimer said. “I want to exhort and thank all of you all for praying for me, for the Milligan team and for the university and institution.”

On Friday, Lee Harrison with the university announced that Mortimer had also received injuries to his hips and experienced bruising to the lungs, as well as a possible concussion. However, Harrison said Mortimer did not have any serious brain injuries.

The other injured runner, Eli Baldy, 21, of Knoxville, was released from the hospital on Thursday night.

High-speed pursuit across Louisa County following shooting, two arrested

“I want to say that moments like this make you realize what is and is not important in your life, and my exhortation to our school tonight, from Williamsburg, Virginia . . . is do not, do not forsake or discount the beauty and the gift of life. It is like a vapor, and it flashes before our eyes.”

Mortimer thanked everyone for their prayers and asked for continued support for the Cramer and Baldy families, as well as the rest of the team.

Early Friday, Virginia State Police reported that Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, 26, of Williamsburg, had been charged in relation to the crash. His charges include:

  • Driving under the influence
  • DUI-involuntary manslaughter
  • Hit and run
  • Reckless driving
  • DUI-maiming
  • DUI-refusal to submit a breath/blood sample

You can view Mortimer’s entire video by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, VA
State
Virginia State
Williamsburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Williamsburg, VA
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Harrison
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

Bond set for woman charged in deadly DUI crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge set bond for the woman accused of a deadly DUI crash that happened in Jackson on Saturday, March 12. Kathryn Blankenship appeared in court Monday morning. Her bond was set at $100,000. Police said Blankenship crashed into the side of the Clarion-Ledger building and killed a child, who was […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hit And Run#Concussion#Wjhl
KCTV 5

Injured Joplin Police Dept. officer released from the hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors released one of the three Joplin Police Department officers shot during a shootout with a suspect. Officer Rick Hirshey suffered serious injuries when Anthony Felix shot him in the face through the windshield of his patrol car. Doctors say he may need several surgeries as part of his recovery.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

3 released from hospital after Wayne Co. crash

UPDATE (11:38 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022): According to a Facebook post by the Mayor of Fort Gay, Joetta Hatfield, the four people injured in this crash were Tolsia High School students. Hatfield said that three of them have been released from the hospital, and one is staying for observation. She went on to […]
FORT GAY, WV
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy