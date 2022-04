If you missed the parties at Golden Peak last weekend, be sure to stop by this weekend. The ‘80s ruled last Friday and Saturday with neon looks and typical synthesizer sounds as the bands played and the costume contest showcased just what people keep around in their closets for special occasions like these. This week, there’s a beach party theme, so break out the board shorts, grass skirts, coconut bikini tops and Hawaiian leis.

