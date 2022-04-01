ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jerrod Carmichael Comes Out as Gay in New HBO Stand-Up Special

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOfDw_0ewkCHHW00

Click here to read the full article.

In a new HBO special, stand-up comedian and onetime sitcom star Jerrod Carmichael officially comes out as gay.

Airing Friday at 9/8c, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel sees the comedian discuss secrets that were kept during his parents’ marriage, including his father’s infidelity. Once it was “out in the open,” he says, “I was left alone feeling like a liar because I had a secret — one that I kept from my mother and my father, my family, my friends and you, all of you… and the secret is that I’m gay.”

After a few seconds of silence, the audience bursts into applause, with one woman shouting, “We love you!” After “accepting the love,” Carmichael goes on to express how conflicted he was about saying out loud that he is gay.

“My ego wants to rebel against it,” he says. “I rebelled against it my whole life. I never thought I’d come out. I didn’t think I’d ever, ever come out. At many points I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people’s perceptions of me. I can’t control that. I’m from an environment where you’re kind of raised to be a man, whatever that means.”

During one of Carmichael’s previous HBO specials, 2019’s Home Videos , the comedian returned home to North Carolina, where he sat down for a Q&A with his mother Cynthia. After asking his mom to reflect on the extramarital affair that Cynthia’s husband once had, Carmichael asked if she had ever been attracted to women.

“I’ve hooked up with dudes before,” Carmichael revealed at the time, after Cynthia said she’d never had those feelings for a woman. Her response? “Well, OK. That’s your option. I like men.” The conversation ended shortly after that exchange, and there was no further discussion of how Carmichael labeled his sexuality. (Towards the end of Rothaniel , Carmichael reveals that there has been distance between him and his mother since he came out to her.)

Directed by Bo Burnham, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel was taped in February before a live audience at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City. Carmichael, who previously headlined the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show for three seasons between 2015 and 2017, is set to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 2

Related
TVLine

SNL: Lizzo and Jerrod Carmichael to Make Hosting Debuts; Jake Gyllenhaal, Camila Cabello Also Booked for April

Click here to read the full article. A three-time Grammy winner and a former NBC sitcom star are set to make their Saturday Night Live hosting debuts. The late-night sketch series has enlisted stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show) to lord over Studio 8H on April 2 — one night after the debut of his third HBO comedy special, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel. He’ll be joined by musical guest (and fellow first-timer) Gunna. Then on April 9, second-time host Jake Gyllenhaal (Ambulance) will serve as master of ceremonies; Camila Cabello will make her second appearance as musical guest. Last but not least,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Young Sheldon: Mayim Bialik Reprises Amy, Reveals Sheldon's Oft-Mentioned [Spoiler] From Big Bang Theory

Click here to read the full article. #Shamy was in full force during Thursday’s Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory prequel enlisted Mayim Bialik to reprise her role as Sheldon’s “lovely wife” Amy, who alongside her husband (voiced, as always, by Jim Parsons) narrated an episode focused on relationships. They began with a discussion on jealousy that culminated in Dr. Cooper mansplaining the origins of jealousy to Dr. Fowler. In response, the accomplished neuroscientist reminded her hubby that she has a Nobel Prize — a direct reference to Big Bang‘s 2019 series finale. Next came a conversation about the element of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Wanda Sykes: 'It Was Gross' That Will Smith Was Allowed to Accept His Oscar

Click here to read the full article. Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes is not mincing words when it comes to Will Smith‘s altercation with Chris Rock at Sunday’s ceremony. In an interview that’s set to air on Wednesday’s Ellen (watch video above), Sykes said that Smith should have been removed from the building immediately after he slapped Rock. “For them to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award…. I was like, ‘How gross is this?’” she said. “This is just the wrong message. You assault somebody, you get escorted out of the building,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘SNL’ Back From Hiatus This Weekend With Jerrod Carmichael Hosting, Musical Guest Gunna

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a long hiatus for spring break, bringing in comedian, actor, writer and producer Jerrod Carmichael for his first appearance as host. Carmichael is best known for the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, which ran for two years on the network. Joining him and also making his SNL debut is rapper/singer/songwriter Gunna, who will perform part of his third album DS4Ever, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January. In the promo clip, the two are joined by Heidi Gardner, who make a promise that they’re both bringing their A-Game this week. Watch the SNL promo above. More from Deadline'Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant Signs With CAA'SNL': Lizzo To Pull Double Duty, Jerrod Carmichael & Jake Gyllenhaal To Host As NBC Sets April Headliners'SNL's Weekend Update: Resident Film Critic Terry Fink Reviews 2022 Oscar Nominees 'The Power Of The Dog,' 'Encanto' & 'Belfast'Best of DeadlineTV Finales: CBS Sets 'Bull' End Date & Season Wraps For 19 Other SeriesTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & BeyondAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Oscars, SAG Awards, Indie Spirits & More
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Jason Katims
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Lizzo
Person
Jerrod Carmichael
Primetimer

HBO unveils the trailer for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Jerrod Carmichael's third HBO standup special, directed by Bo Burnham, premieres April 1. Carmichael, who will host SNL for the first time on April 9 to promote the special, made his HBO standup special debut with the Spike Lee-directed Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store in 2014, followed by the Burnham-directed Jerrod Carmichael: 8 in 2017 and 2019's two-part video diary Home Videos and Sermon On The Mount.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Gay Men#Stand Up#Racism#Home Videos#Q A
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Gabrielle Union gossips about Will Smith, Chris Rock drama at Oscars 2022 party

Like the rest of the world, Gabrielle Union could not stop talking about the infamous slap heard around the world Sunday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. After Will Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head at the 2022 Oscars, guests at Vanity Fair’s annual afterparty were “truly gobsmacked,” a source tells us.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy