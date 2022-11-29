UFC pound for pound rankings: Where does Adesanya land after stunning loss?

Rank Fighter Record Last 3 Result s #1 Alexander Volkanovski 23-1 W-W-W #2 Aljamain Sterling 22-3 W-W-W #3 Kamaru Usman 20-2 L-W-W #4 Israel Adesanya 21-2 L-W-W #5 Islam Makhachev 23-1 W-W-W #6 Leon Edwards 20-3 W-W-NC #7 Deiveson Figueiredo 21-2-1 W-L-D #8 Alex Pereira 7-1 W-W-W #9 Jiri Prochazka 29-3 W-W-W #10 Francis Ngannou 16-3 W-W-W

Related: UFC tonight – Fight card, betting odds, and watch times for Saturday’s UFC event

The men’s UFC pound for pound rankings is the cream of the crop when it comes to MMA top-10 lists. It is a group of the very best fighters on planet earth. It features the competitors who best mix power, speed, athleticism, and fight IQ into an absolutely destructive cage fighting force. It’s also a list that is heavily debated and as subjective a topic as there is in the MMA community.

With that said, here are the official Sportsnaut.com men’s UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

10. Francis Ngannou (16-3)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

When you are the UFC heavyweight champion, you are viewed as the baddest man on the planet. Francis Ngannou looks the part and has proven deserving of the moniker with an absolutely destructive run in the organization. After beating Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 he proved to not only be a monster but a tactician as well. However, his return to action is unclear as he recovers from a serious knee injury, but rumblings of a matchup with light heavyweight legend Jon Jones still persist.

Next fight: TBD

9. Jiri Prochazka (29-3)

Jiri Prochazka may be the most unorthodox fighter on this list, but there is no denying how well-rounded and gifted “Denisa” is. His last-second win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 — in one of the best bouts in division history — solidified his place as the best light heavyweight in the promotion. His 13-fight win streak with 12 finishes (11 knockouts) is why he should be considered one of the 10 best fighters on the planet.

A planned title defense at UFC 282 was scrapped following the now-former champion vacated the belt after suffering a serious shoulder injury. He could very well be out for the next year and fall out of the UFC pound for pound rankings in that time.

Related: Get UFC Predictions for the promotion’s next event on Saturday night

Next Fight: TBD

8. Alex Pereira (7-1)

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the doubters and those who questioned his getting a UFC title shot in just his fourth bout in the promotion, Alex Pereira proved he completely owns Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. For much of the bout, the champ seemed the better fighter and looked headed to a decision win at the start of the fifth round. However, “Poatan’s” unique power proved valuable late as he shocked the world and is now 3-0 against Adesanya in combat sports.

Next fight: TBD

7. Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Deiveson Figueiredo quieted many doubters in regaining his flyweight championship at UFC 270 . Many felt that former champion Brandon Moreno had his number and he entered their trilogy bout as a pretty notable underdog despite his reputation before the Moreno fights. However, by switching camps to train with former two-division king and coach Henry Cejudo at Fight Ready, he made enough key tweaks to his game to win a razor-thin — and maybe controversial — victory.

He will now face his long-time rival for a fourth time early in 2023.

Next fight: vs. Brandon Moreno on Jan. 21 at UFC 283

6. Leon Edwards (20-3)

Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Leon Ewards will go down as having the greatest comeback victory in the entire history of the UFC and the sport of MMA. His last-minute UFC 278 win over a living legend in Kamaru Usman stamped his spot in welterweight history and landed him in the pound-for-pound rankings for the first time. He proved he has a heart just like the fictional “Rocky” and is a dangerous man to the very last seconds of a fight. If there were any doubters of the Englishman’s elite status, they are not quiet after his game-changing win on Aug. 20.

Next Fight: TBD

5. Islam Makhachev (23-1)

Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

Winning 11 straight fights and dominating one of the best lightweight competitors of all time is grounds to land a spot in our top 10. While Islam Makhachev’s dominance hasn’t been quite as spectacular as Oliveira’s, there is no denying the force he has become in the company. He has rarely been challenged and brings a style that is an elite puzzle.

The debate can end, Makhachev is for real and he is the new king of the 155-pound division. Next up for the new king will be a matchup with the featherweight god that is Alexander Volkanovski.

Next fight: vs. Alexander Volkanovski on Feb. 11 at UFC 284

4. Israel Adesanya (21-2)

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Israel Adesanya had lost just once in 22 MMA fights heading into UFC 281. That all changed due to the uncanny power of arch-rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya is still one of the best fighters on the planet, but his third straight loss to the Brazilian in combat sports is going to sting for a long time after he seemed on his way to a revenge unanimous decision win.

3. Kamaru Usman (20-2)

Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The long-standing king of the UFC has finally been dethroned. While Kamaru Usman dominated most of his UFC 278 title defense against Leon Edwards, his fall from glory is now the new thesis of a fight is never over, until the final bell rings. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is still one of the best fighters on the planet, but with the competition at the top of the rankings so strong, the former welterweight king had to fall recently in our rankings.

Next Fight: TBD

2. Aljamain Sterling (22-3)

Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

Many doubted the validity of Aljamain Sterling as the bantamweight champion, but at UFC 273 he proved his merit as a titlist and one of the best fighters in the world. It wasn’t a performance for the ages but Sterling won fair and square and beat an elite talent using his world-class wrestling. And he did it again at UFC 280 against TJ Dillashaw. Although the former champion had a compromised shoulder heading into the bout.

Hate him or love him, “Aljo” is an elite-level fighter and one of the very best on the planet.

Next fight: TBD

1. Alexander Volkanovski (23-1)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski has won 20 straight fights, defeated the best 145-pounder ever, Max Holloway three times, and hasn’t tasted defeat in eight years. With Kamaru Usman’s stunning last-minute defeat at UFC 278 , “The Great” jumps up to the top spot of our rankings of the best cage fighters on Earth.

He is expected to get a chance to take his resume to all-time status when he faces new lightweight champ Islam Makhachev and attempts to be the latest two-division king.

Next Fight: vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 (on Feb. 11)

More must-reads: