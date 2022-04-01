ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna shows off cleavage in sexy black satin maternity ensemble

By George Stark For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Rihanna has no intention of slowing down during her first pregnancy.

Fresh from partying over Oscars weekend, the heavily pregnant singer was spotted on a fancy date night out with her beau A$AP Rocky on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The A-list couple, who are expecting their first child together, dined at stylish French hotspot Gigi's where they enjoyed a late night supper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRjz7_0ewkC9Ix00
Sashay away: Pregnant Rihanna shows off cleavage in sexy black satin maternity outfit as she enjoys romantic date night with A$AP Rocky on Thursday in LA

The 34-year-old looked radiant in a black satin ensemble with a diamond necklace and chic heels.

Her rapper beau paired his street style outfit with Uggs for the outing.

The couple appeared in good spirits as they exited the elegant neighborhood bistro which serves a Californian interpretation of French fare in the heart of Hollywood's Sycamore District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eS1Zo_0ewkC9Ix00
Out out: The A-list couple, who are expecting their first child together, dined at stylish French hotspot Gigi's where they enjoyed a late night supper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiLBQ_0ewkC9Ix00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNZiD_0ewkC9Ix00
Mama-to-be: The 35-year-old looked radiant in a black satin ensemble with a diamond necklace and chic heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COLoo_0ewkC9Ix00
Keep it casual: Her rapper beau paired his street style outfit with Uggs for the outing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPpNA_0ewkC9Ix00

The outing comes after the Umbrella singer left little to the imagination as she partied with some of Hollywood's biggest stars at Jay-Z's Oscars party at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the star gave her 125 million Instagram followers a closer look at her stunning ensemble that she wore to the exclusive event.

The Rude Boy hitmaker cradled her growing bump in the stunning images while joking that she was with her 'date' to the after-party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QO4ss_0ewkC9Ix00
Not slowing down: Rihanna has been on her feet throughout her pregnancy and rocking radical maternity style at every opportunity 

The Work singer was photographed outside as she walked along a stone sidewalk at night.

'me and my date for Oscar Gold Party,' she wrote in her caption, adding the hashtag, '#bump22.'

Rihanna didn't attend the main Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, but she did make a glamorous appearance at Jay-Z's afterparty, held that Chateau Marmont, a celebrity favorite.

But several social media users were disappointed in the hitmaker after she crossed a picket line in order to gain entry to the party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CokTj_0ewkC9Ix00
Ravishing: Rihanna, 34, gave her 125 million Instagram followers a closer look at her gorgeous sheer black gown from Jay-Z's Oscars party in a post Wednesday

The hotel is being protested by workers alleging that systemic racism and sexual misconduct have gone on unchecked at the hotel for years, according to The Hollywood Reporter, though that didn't dissuade Rihanna from going.

Employees are also protesting after nearly half of the Chateau Marmont's employees were laid off at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and not given any severance pay or extended health insurance benefits.

Others who crossed the picket line included Janelle Monáe, Saweetie, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Mindy Kaling, Kim Kardashian and Timothée Chalamet, among others.

Rosario Dawson also attended, though she later claimed on Twitter that the protesters holding the line had dispersed by the time she had arrived, despite the nearly two-year boycott continuing on.

Among the few invited celebrities who opted not to cross the picket line was Casey Affleck, who reportedly turned around after hearing from the protesters.

LaKeith Stanfield of Atlanta fame told the group that he 'respected' what they were doing, though it wasn't clear if he ultimately pushed through or turned around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uK35g_0ewkC9Ix00
Back in black: She highlighted her cleavage in the outfit with a simple black bandeau, and she contrasted the revealing top half with a long black skirt covered in sparkling sequins

#Cleavage#Date Night#Maternity#Academy Awards#French#Californian#Instagram#Oscar Gold Party
