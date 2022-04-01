Citizens Property Insurance Puts In Request For 11% Rate Hike

Photo: Getty Images

Citizens Property Insurance went before the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation on Thursday, requesting a nearly 11 percent rate increase.

The company's CEO talked about underwriting losses in the millions each of the past few years, including $166 million in losses last year alone.

Citizens was created as Florida's insurer of last resort, but there's been a massive increase in Citizens policies in recent years as private insurers drop customers and hike rates.

If approved, the increase would take effect in August, but no decision is expected for a few weeks.

Property insurance reform could be addressed as part of the upcoming special Legislative session called by Governor DeSantis to address redistricting. That opens up later this month.