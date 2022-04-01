ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Pisgah Inn on Blue Ridge Parkway opens for 103rd season

By WLOS Staff
WLOS.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The Pisgah Inn, on the Blue Ridge Parkway, south of...

wlos.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Blue Ridge Parkway recruiting volunteers for 2022 Project Parkway

(WFXR) — The National Park Service (NPS) is gearing up for its fourth annual “Project Parkway” service day, which will take place on the Blue Ridge Parkway next month. This park-wide volunteer project on April 23 will not only help complete some much-needed work at various locations across the park, but it is also ideal for people interested in […]
CHARITIES
backpacker.com

Large Rockslide Closes Part of the Blue Ridge Parkway

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. A 14-mile section of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Parkway is still closed after a large rock slide took place between Mount Mitchell and the Craggy Gardens Visitor Center. The formal closure is between miles 355 and 364.5, which is one of the parkway’s more popular regions due to its proximity to Mount Mitchell, the tallest mountain on the east coast.
LIFESTYLE
FOX Carolina

Blue Ridge Parkway looking for volunteers for park-wide service day

NC/VA (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to give back, you can volunteer with the National Park Service. The Blue Ridge Parkway is recruiting volunteers for its fourth annual “Project Parkway” event. Organizers say the single-day, park-wide volunteer project will help complete work at...
CHARITIES
WLOS.com

Demo day: Several 100-year-old homes reduced to rubble in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Despite pushback from the community, about one dozen historic houses off Charlotte Street in Asheville are scheduled to be demolished. A small crowd gathered Tuesday to watch as a home on Baird Street was torn down. The entire demolition took no longer than a few hours.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
City
Canton, NC
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
WNCT

A wayward bluebird is causing a stir on the North Carolina coast

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Bird watchers on the North Carolina coast have gotten a special treat recently. “Rocky,” as he’s been dubbed, has been capturing folks’ attention, but not just because he’s Carolina blue! Rocky is a mountain bluebird, normally only found in the higher elevations of the Western United States. While they aren’t […]
ANIMALS
WLOS.com

Man leaves Hendersonville hospital after 100 days fighting COVID-19

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An incredible story of survival. A man who spent 100 days in the intensive care unit at Pardee Hospital with COVID-19 complications is home. Marcos was discharged Thursday amid tears and cheers. During his 100-day stay, Marcos went through physical and respiratory therapy. He was...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Authorities say a teenage Jackson County boy was killed and another child was critically injured after a shooting incident Sunday. Noah Joseph Ensley, 15, succumbed to his injuries and died at Mission Hospital on Sunday. Bridger Owen Ensley, 10, remains in critical condition at Mission Hospital as of Monday, March 28.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Arts, culture and community in the Blue Ridge foothills

Located in the Yadkin Valley and a stone’s throw from the Blue Ridge Parkway, Elkin is home to beautiful parks, local wineries and restaurants, arts and music festivals, and more. Whether you’re browsing the shops in Historic Downtown Elkin, exploring the trails or kayaking along the Yadkin River, or sampling one of the many vineyards or breweries around town, Elkin has a little something for everyone. Just two hours away from the Triangle and the perfect weekend destination, Elkin is a place where vacation spots turn into new homes.
ELKIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Ridge Parkway#Wlos
WLOS.com

When will the Sweeten Creek Road widening project begin?

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Expansion of a 5-mile stretch of Sweeten Creek Road is the focus of News 13 viewer Susan's question. "I heard that Sweeten Creek was going to be widened at one point. Can you provide an update?" Susan asked. In 2018, the N.C. Department of Transportation...
ARDEN, NC
WHSV

Blue Ridge Poison Center receiving more calls for help

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Poison Center says it’s receiving an increase in calls due to children getting their hands on simple, but dangerous substances. “We get about 25,000 calls per year, and so we have hundreds of individuals who are calling us on a regular basis,” Director Doctor Christopher Holstege said Tuesday, March 22.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Collin Cunningham

Thursday in Charlotte: I-85 crashes this week, Myers Park HS forfeits football season and more

(Yassine Khalfalli/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Thursday, March 31, and for the last day of Music Month we'll be previewing J. Cole's Dreamville Festival, which comes to Raleigh courtesy of the Fayetteville-raised rapper this weekend. Before that, we recount a series of crashes that caused fatal injuries and backups on Interstate 85 near the Queen City this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WLOS.com

Is Chipotle still coming to Asheville's Tunnel Road?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Property that once housed an Asheville movie theater now boasts several restaurants. But, a viewer wants to know why a Mexican grill, previously announced for the space, has not opened. About five years ago, it was announced that Chipotle would be among the first restaurants...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Wildfire near Hollybrook Drive in Asheville contained; No injuries reported

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A brush fire in south Asheville, along Hollybrook Drive, is now fully contained. The Asheville Fire Department called the blaze, which broke out shortly after 2:30 p.m., a fast moving urban wildfire. Asheville Fire Department Public Information Officer Kelley Klope said quick actions taken by...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Crews take to the skies to battle Swain County wildfire that's disrupted plans for some

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Dry conditions have been increasing the possibility of wildfires across Western North Carolina. There are ongoing efforts in the battle to put out a fire in Swain County that stretches into Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It has disrupted many visitors' plans. But weather conditions Monday allowed the use a new tool from the air.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Swain County wildfire now 60% contained, park officials say

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Forest Service says a fire burning in Swain County was 60 percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon. The Thomas Divide Complex Fire has burned more than 950 acres in the county, including land within Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Park officials...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy