Pisgah Inn on Blue Ridge Parkway opens for 103rd season

Located in the Yadkin Valley and a stone’s throw from the Blue Ridge Parkway, Elkin is home to beautiful parks, local wineries and restaurants, arts and music festivals, and more. Whether you’re browsing the shops in Historic Downtown Elkin, exploring the trails or kayaking along the Yadkin River, or sampling one of the many vineyards or breweries around town, Elkin has a little something for everyone. Just two hours away from the Triangle and the perfect weekend destination, Elkin is a place where vacation spots turn into new homes.

