ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

US soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI, child abuse in North Carolina

By Lauren Silver, Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gK550_0ewkBRtl00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Decorated soccer star Hope Solo has released a statement from her attorney after the former U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper was arrested Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Update 8:31 p.m. EDT April 1: The Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed that they arrested Hope Amelia Stevens, 40, of Roaring River, known professionally as Hope Solo, in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem business, WGHP-TV reported. She was charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse. She was been released from jail and has a court date of June 28, the television station reported, citing a police report.

Solo married Jerramy Stevens, a former tight end for the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in 2012, according to The Associated Press. The couple has twins, Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, born on March 4, 2020.

Police said that Solo’s two children were in the car, WHGP reported.

At the Forsyth County Jail, Solo refused to take a blood alcohol test, but a Winston-Salem police officer obtained a search warrant for Solo to submit a blood or urine sample, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Original report: A post to Solo’s Twitter account Friday reads, “On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.” The statement is credited to Solo’s attorney, Rich Nichols.

According to court documents, a witness observed Solo “passed out” behind the wheel of her vehicle for more than an hour, with the engine running and children in the backseat, WGHP reported.

Hope Solo was previously arrested on domestic violence charges in 2014. That case was dismissed, in part due to witnesses declining to testify, USA Today reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

First grade teacher among 2 arrested for methamphetamine trafficking in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Narcotics Unit arrested two suspects on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine on March 18. Antonisha Chambers, 34, has been charged with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of narcotics and conspiracy. The police department says Chambers is employed as […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Roaring River, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Star, NC
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Solo
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Dwi#Child Abuse#Wghp Tv#The Seattle Seahawks#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Associated Press#Whgp#The Winston Salem Journal
KENS 5

US Marines killed in Norway crash were all stationed in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The U.S. Marine Corps identified four Marines killed when their Osprey helicopter crashed during a NATO drill in Norway. They were assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force and were stationed in North Carolina. II MEF identified the soldiers as:. Capt. Matthew...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
WDAM-TV

Diamondhead man arrested in connection to North Carolina cold case

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - A man living in Diamondhead is the prime suspect in a North Carolina murder. Federal authorities arrested 71-year-old Warren Luther Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead home. He’s accused of a 30-year-old murder in Surry County, North Carolina. Alexander was arrested after a joint investigation by...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
NJ.com

Second man wanted in Jersey City fatal shooting is arrested in North Carolina

A second person involved in a fight that ended in a fatal shooting in Jersey City in November has been charged. Damean Bates, 33, of West Orange was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina Tuesday by members of the United States Marshals Service Eastern District of North Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
91K+
Followers
100K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy