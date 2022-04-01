ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Military round found in Bonneville County

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 1 day ago

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – At approximately 10:15 a.m. Friday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of an unknown military type round located on property near the Osgood Exit and North County Line Road. Deputies and Idaho Falls...

