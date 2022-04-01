ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunland Park, NM

Sunland Park attracts cannabis retailers

By Associated Press
cbs4local.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNLAND PARK, N.M. (CBS4) — In southern New Mexico, the Sunland Park mayor said more than a dozen business owners are interested in opening up marijuana shops. Mayor Javier Perea said marijuana retailers can set up...

cbs4local.com

TheStreet

Cannabis News This Week: An Unusual Employee Benefit

After decades of being lumped in with harder drugs, cannabis has had a rocky path to the mainstream, due in part to its designation as a schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substances Act. This designation means the drug has a "high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medical use...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
WNYT

Guilderland may be considering opting back in to retail cannabis

Guilderland may be having second thoughts about banning marijuana dispensaries. The town opted out of the newly legalized recreational marijuana industry back in October. Since then, two new members joined. So the town board decided to revisit the issue. There is a public hearing set for April 5 on a...
GUILDERLAND, NY
Journal Inquirer

Tolland PZC to allow retail cannabis sales, cultivation

TOLLAND — The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-1 Monday night to allow retail cannabis establishments in most of the town’s commercial zones with certain restrictions, with member Deb Goetz voting against the new regulations. Under the new rules, a cannabis retailer or medical marijuana dispensary would be...
TOLLAND, CT
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
The Independent

Republican lawmakers unveil medical marijuana regulations

Republicans in the Oklahoma House on Monday unveiled a package of new restrictions on the state's booming medical marijuana industry, designed to crack down on illegal growers who sell cannabis on the black market. The 12-point plan includes a standardization of lab testing and equipment, more inspections of grow facilities, separate licenses for marijuana wholesalers and stringent new reporting requirements for electric and water usage by growers. One proposal would also make the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a stand-alone agency, not a division of the Oklahoma State Department of Health.“If you're an illegal operator in Oklahoma, you're time is...
U.S. POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

House Republicans target medical marijuana industry

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma House Republicans said they want to root out illegal marijuana grows and protect the legal medical marijuana industry. Eight out of nine marijuana growth facilities raided by law enforcement officials last month had a medical marijuana license, according to Adria Berry, director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), but some of the marijuana was being sold on the black market.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law

The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate. The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure. […] The post U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ

