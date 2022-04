On Sunday afternoon, Tiger Woods revealed that it will be a ‘game-time decision’ whether he tees it up on Thursday for the opening round of the 2022 Masters. “I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the ANWA and good luck to all the kids in the Drive, Chip and Putt.”

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO