One person dead following Thursday night Beltline crash, Monona police say

MONONA, Wis. — One person died Thursday night following a single-vehicle crash on the Beltline, Monona police said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Officers with the Monona Police Department responded to the crash around 7:45 p.m.; when they arrived, officers found two people — who police later identified as nurses — providing medical aid to two adult passengers who went into cardiac arrest after the crash. Police said the individuals may have overdosed.

Monona fire and EMS crews transported the passengers to a local hospital, but despite life-saving efforts, one of them was declared dead at the hospital. Police did not share any updates on the condition of the other passenger who was transported. A young child who was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash was uninjured.

Police have not yet identified the person who died; the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will share their ID after the family is notified and an autopsy is completed.

The driver of the vehicle, a 66-year-old man, was arrested on tentative charges of 5th offense OWI with a passenger under age 16 and operating while revoked. Monona police said more charges may be issued down the line.

Authorities said the crash is still under investigation.

News 3 Now is not naming the arrested driver at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court.

